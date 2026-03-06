Chaka Zulu Empowers Culture With Legacy Publishing, Acquiring Blackground Catalog

Legacy Publishing acquires Blackground catalog, home to timeless anthems from Aaliyah, Missy Elliott, and more.

New releases sampling the catalog have generated over 726 million Spotify streams, proving its cross-genre appeal.

Diverse community leaders and investors back this inclusive venture focused on long-term value and protecting cultural legacy.

Prince Williams

Veteran music executive and Atlanta native Chaka Zulu is continuing to change the game in a major way!

As reported by Billboard, the 2025 Rico Wade Gamechanger Award recipient is making history. Alongside partners Paris Kirk and Boikai Cummings, Zulu recently launched Legacy Publishing. This culturally connected venture centers on acquiring the legendary Blackground / Black Fountain Publishing catalog. It represents a massive win for the community, securing the rights to the very music that shaped a generation.

Celebrating a Legendary Catalog

The Blackground catalog holds over 800 iconic songs that define our shared cultural experiences. It features timeless anthems from Aaliyah, Missy Elliott, and Timbaland, alongside heavy-hitting collaborations with Jay-Z, Drake, and Lil Wayne.

Legacy Publishing is already putting these powerful assets to work. New releases sampling the catalog have quickly generated over 726 million Spotify streams. Fans are engaging with fresh tracks like “Somebody” by Latto, “CN Tower” by PARTYNEXTDOOR and Drake, and “WASSUP” by Young Miko.

Unlocking the Vault and Expanding Reach

The team is also opening the vault to celebrate diverse voices. They recently released “GONE,” a never-before-heard collaboration between Aaliyah and Tank. Furthermore, an EDM remix of Brent Faiyaz’s “JACKIE BROWN” has surpassed 334 million streams, proving the catalog’s cross-genre appeal.

Beyond streaming, this music is securing major sync placements across film, television, and gaming. You can hear Drake’s “Look What You’ve Done” in Hulu’s hit show Reasonable Doubt. Young Miko’s track even landed in EA Sports FC 2026 and global Nike campaigns, taking our cultural soundscapes to new heights.

Backed by Community Leaders

A diverse group of community leaders and investors fuels this inclusive journey. The impressive roster includes NBA All-Star John Wall, Nyema Tubman of SheaMoisture, and recording artist Brent Faiyaz. Their backing proves this is more than just a standard business deal.

Zulu, Kirk, and Cummings want to empower creators. Cummings notes that handling high-quality music assets requires experienced partners who deeply respect the culture. Meanwhile, Kirk brings decades of business expertise to the table. Together, they focus on long-term value, transparent partnerships, and protecting our cultural legacy for future generations.

A Night of Cultural Celebration

To celebrate the launch, Legacy Publishing hosted an unforgettable karaoke event during Grammy Week in Los Angeles. Nearly 180 industry guests gathered to sing catalog classics like Aaliyah’s “More Than a Woman” and Lil Wayne’s “Lollipop.”

Chaka Zulu and his team are doing much more than managing publishing rights. They are actively preserving the soundtrack of our lives and ensuring that authentic, diverse voices remain at the forefront of the entertainment industry.

