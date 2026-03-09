Listen Live
The Buzz: Interesting Headlines & Stories

Gunfire Outside Rihanna's Beverly Hills Home

Rihanna's Beverly Hills home hit by gunfire; suspect arrested, LAPD says

Published on March 9, 2026

THE BUZZ!

Rihanna’s Beverly Hills home hit by gunfire; suspect arrested, LAPD says

A frightening situation unfolded outside the Beverly Hills home of global superstar Rihanna after police say a woman fired multiple gunshots toward the property.
According to the Los Angeles Police Department, a 30-year-old suspect pulled up outside the gated residence Sunday afternoon and fired several rounds from inside her vehicle before speeding away.
Police say roughly 10 shots were fired, and at least one bullet struck and penetrated a wall of the home. Reports indicate Rihanna was inside the house at the time of the shooting.
Police responded around 1:21 p.m. and later located the suspect’s vehicle, a white Tesla, before taking her into custody without incident.
No injuries were reported and investigators are still working to determine the suspect’s motive.


Source: CBS

