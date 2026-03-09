Uber Expands Women-Driver and Rider Option Nationwide

THE BUZZ!



Uber’s women-only option goes nationwide in the US



Uber is rolling out a new feature across the United States that allows women riders to request female drivers.

The option, called “Women Drivers,” was first tested in several cities before expanding nationwide this week. The company says the feature was designed to address safety concerns raised by women who use ride-sharing services.

Women drivers can also choose a preference to pick up female riders if they feel more comfortable doing so.

However, the new feature is already facing legal challenges. Some male drivers have filed lawsuits claiming the policy discriminates against them by limiting their access to passengers.

Uber says the feature is voluntary and meant to provide riders and drivers with more control over their experience on the platform.

Women currently make up roughly 20% of Uber drivers in the United States, meaning wait times for a female driver may vary depending on the city.





Source: ABC News

✕