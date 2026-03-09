Listen Live
Close
News

The Buzz: Interesting Headlines & Stories

Uber Expands Women-Driver and Rider Option Nationwide

Uber's women-only option goes nationwide in the US

Published on March 9, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

THE BUZZ!

Uber’s women-only option goes nationwide in the US

Uber is rolling out a new feature across the United States that allows women riders to request female drivers.
The option, called “Women Drivers,” was first tested in several cities before expanding nationwide this week. The company says the feature was designed to address safety concerns raised by women who use ride-sharing services.
Women drivers can also choose a preference to pick up female riders if they feel more comfortable doing so.
However, the new feature is already facing legal challenges. Some male drivers have filed lawsuits claiming the policy discriminates against them by limiting their access to passengers.
Uber says the feature is voluntary and meant to provide riders and drivers with more control over their experience on the platform.
Women currently make up roughly 20% of Uber drivers in the United States, meaning wait times for a female driver may vary depending on the city.


Source: ABC News

More from Magic 95.9
Trending
We Them Ones Comedy Tour Baltimore Graphic
Events  |  Editor Staff

We Them Ones Comedy Tour Hits CFG Bank Arena May 1

The Buzz
News  |  Ryan Da Lion

Who’s On The Wealthiest Black Americans Forbes List?

5 Items
News  |  Alvin aqua Blanco

Wu-Tang Clan’s Oliver “Power” Grant Passes Away

11 Items
News  |  D.L. Chandler

Rep. Al Green Held Up “Black People Aren’t Apes” Sign, Ejected From State Of The Union

5 Items
Sybil Wilkes  |  Nia Noelle

Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: February 25, 2026

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close