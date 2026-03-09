Donald Trump Issues Ultimatum To Congress Over Voting Bill

THE BUZZ!



Trump says he won’t sign any bills into law until SAVE America Act passes



Donald Trump says he will refuse to sign any new legislation until Congress passes a controversial voting bill known as the SAVE America Act.

The proposal would require proof of U.S. citizenship and voter identification in federal elections. It would also limit most mail-in ballots except in certain situations such as military service, illness or disability.

Supporters of the bill argue it would strengthen election security and increase confidence in the voting system.

Critics, including many Democrats, say the proposal could create new barriers for eligible voters who may not have easy access to citizenship documents.

The House has passed versions of the legislation in the past, but the Senate remains divided. The president is now urging lawmakers to prioritize the bill, setting up a potential political showdown in Washington.





Source: The Hill

