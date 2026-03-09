Fellas: Rickey Smiley Says Cook This Soulful Dish For Your Lady

Source: General / 97.9 The Box

Listeners of 97.9 The Box got a funny and relatable moment recently when comedian and radio legend Rickey Smiley stopped by Good Morning H Town. During the conversation, cohost J-Mac shared a personal update that had everyone in the studio reacting. The Houston personality revealed that he has a new lady in his life and wanted a little guidance on how to impress her.

Knowing Rickey Smiley is famous for his Southern roots and home style cooking stories, Mac asked the perfect question. If you want to win a woman over, what kind of dinner should you cook? Smiley did not hesitate to jump in with some classic Southern advice that had the studio laughing and nodding in agreement.

Rickey suggested keeping things simple but meaningful. According to the Birmingham native, a good Southern meal can say a lot. Think comfort food that shows effort and care such as fried chicken, greens, cornbread, and a homemade dessert. Smiley explained that a meal made with intention always hits different and can make a lasting impression.

The moment turned into a fun exchange that listeners could definitely relate to. While J Mac might have been looking for relationship advice, Rickey Smiley reminded everyone that sometimes the way to someone’s heart really is through the kitchen. And if J-Mac follows that Southern recipe, his new relationship might already be off to a strong start.

