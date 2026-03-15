Baltimore residents may want to keep an eye on the weather tomorrow as forecasters warn that severe storms, high winds, and even a possible tornado threat could move through the region. Meteorologists say the strongest storms could develop during the afternoon and evening, bringing damaging wind gusts and heavy rain across Central Maryland. Some forecasts place the region in a higher risk category for severe weather, with conditions capable of producing tornadoes and intense thunderstorms. Wind gusts could become strong enough to bring down tree limbs or power lines in certain areas, especially as the storm system pushes through the Mid Atlantic. Officials are urging residents to stay weather aware, keep their phones charged for alerts, and have a plan in place in case warnings are issued as the storm approaches.

Tornado Risk and High Winds Expected in Baltimore Monday was originally published on 92q.com