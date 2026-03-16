Multiple Maryland School Districts Announce Early Dismissals Amid Weather Concerns

Source: R1 / R1

Weather concerns across Maryland are forcing several school systems to adjust their schedules Monday, with many districts announcing early dismissals while others have canceled classes entirely. School officials say the changes are being made out of an abundance of caution as conditions continue to develop throughout the morning. Parents and guardians are urged to monitor district communications for updates on transportation, after school programs, and extracurricular activities.

Updated: March 16, 2026, 9:00 a.m.

School district schedule changes include: