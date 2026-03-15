Red Carpet Rundown: 2026 Oscars Celebrity Looks We Love

Source: Getty

Hollywood’s biggest night is here, and the red carpet is open.





The 2026 Academy Awards are bringing together some of the year’s most talked-about films, including Sinners and One Battle After Another. Both projects have kept fans buzzing throughout awards season, and tonight the stars behind those films are finally stepping onto the Oscars carpet.





Fans have been eager to see how Michael B. Jordan would show up tonight — and he did not disappoint. The actor arrived in a sharp look that reminded everyone why he remains one of Hollywood’s most reliable style stars.

Source: Lexie Moreland / Getty

Teyana Taylor Rocks Chanel For Her 2026 Oscars Red Carpet Moment





Teyana Taylor has also been one of the names people cannot stop talking about this season. Her awards season appearances alone have been a moment, causing chatter and commentary across social media. In an interview with Complex, Teyana shared that she often speaks directly with designers when planning major fashion moments because she wants her looks to be unmistakably her.





“What do I look like having a mediator about what I’m gonna wear, or to mediate what’s going on this body for this event that I waited my whole life for?” Teyana said. “Now I’m in a space where it’s like, I’m on some of the most iconic red carpets, and I gotta have that one.”





“That one got to feel like all me,” she continued. “When I see myself in these dresses that I designed direct with designers, it’s me telling young Teyana, like baby girl, we did it.”





For Teyana, these red carpet appearances are her moment to shine. She has also spoken about a time when designer labels and glamorous outfits were not within reach. Now she makes sure every look reflects how far she has come and how much she has worked.

For the Oscars, the Rose from Harlem chose black-and-white Chanel.

Teyana is already a Golden Globe winner this season, and fans will be watching closely tonight to see if she adds an Oscar to the list.

Source: Mike Coppola / Getty

Gallery: Celebrity Looks From The 2026 Oscars Red Carpet







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Outside of the nominated stars, the Oscars carpet always brings out a mix of actors, musicians, and television favorites. That means we’re also looking forward to appearances from Danielle Brooks, Chase Infiniti, Olandria Carthen, Tamron Hall, Ryan Destiny, Marsai Martin, Misty Copeland, Wunmi Mosaku, Zoe Saldaña, Zuri Hall, and Ruth E. Carter.





Because while the awards honor film, the carpet is always where the fashion conversation really begins.



