New Edition Rocks Washington D.C.

Thousands poured into the streets and sidewalks waiting to enter Capital One Arena in downtown DC where New Edition played to a sold-out crowd. The excitement filled the airways before you even arrived at your seat. Also performing for the evening were R&B superstar Toni Braxton who wowed the audience with favorites such as” 7 Whole Days” and “You’re Making Me High” and Boyz II Men rendering “On Bended Knee” and “End Of The Road” among many other classics.

All of the performances were intertwined throughout the duration of the show constantly rotating this phenomenal lineup. The enthusiasm for such an incredible night of music intensified to an unspeakable level each time Ronnie, Bobby, Ricky, Mike, Ralph and Johnny all hit the stage. Donning matching outfits that sparkled across the arena, each member energetically rendered meticulously choreographed steps which has been their well-known trademark since the group began decades ago.

The crowd stayed on their feet as the Boston area natives belted out nostalgic hits that turned the concert into a gigantic singalong. For over 40 years New Edition has provided timeless music to an ever-growing fanbase that spans across several generations. The beauty of their concerts is that you can find 50-year-olds dancing and singing alongside 15-year-olds enjoying the concert just as much!

Their catalogue includes a musical smorgasbord yielding everything from bubblegum teenybopper tunes to grown folks music with heartfelt messages of life and love. The music has evolved just as each member has. In addition to the New Edition hits, sheer joy was experienced being able to see group members belt out their solo hits as well as Bell Biv DeVoe classics, including the chart-topping dance hit “Poison” which closed out their performance.

Black Promotors Collective has been the driving force behind this and many other star-studded productions, generating some of the most successful tours with top notch talent and expansive coverage. The New Edition tour continues across the nation so be sure to check it out in a city near you.