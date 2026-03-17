Trump Eugenics Argument: 'Genetics' Caused Recent Shootings

Source: JIM WATSON / Getty

President Donald Trump has gotten the U.S. involved in an unprovoked attack on Iran and a war of choice that has so far resulted in virtually nothing but bad press for the administration, the deaths of U.S. soldiers, international relationships being more strained than they already were, more massive military spending, and, lest we forget, what investigators indicate was a U.S. missile launch that struck an Iranian elementary school that killed 175 civilians, most of whom were children. And that death toll came after the more than 150 Iranian civilians who had already been reported killed.

So, how is Trump dealing with the calamity he caused in the media? Simple: he’s disparaging entire ethnic groups again, and invoking eugenics language while doing it — again.

From NBC News:

President Donald Trump on Thursday blamed “the genetics” of assailants in a string of recent attacks across the country. He made the comments after attacks at a university in Virginia and a synagogue in Michigan and nearly a week after an improvised explosive was thrown outside Gracie Mansion in New York City. “They’re sick people, and a lot of them were let in here. They shouldn’t have been let in. Others are just bad. They go bad. Something wrong — there’s something wrong there. The genetics are not exactly, they’re not exactly your genetic,” Trump told Fox News Radio’s Brian Kilmeade in an interview released Friday. “It’s one of those problems, Brian. It’s a, it’s a terrible thing, and it happens.”

Then, of course, Trump defaulted to his usual shtick of blaming his predecessors and immigrants. (Not the white ones, though. They apparently have the right genes.)

“They came in a lot through Biden, and they came in through other presidents, frankly, and it’s a, it’s a disgrace,” he said.

Back in November, when an Afghan national was accused of shooting two National Guard members in Washington, D.C., killing one of them, Trump responded to the news by damning all immigrants (again, not the white ones, though), including Somali migrants, who had nothing to do with the shooting, and blaming President Joe Biden for the tragedy, despite the fact that the accused shooter, 29-year-old Rahmanullah Lakanwal, was a CIA ally who was granted asylum by the Trump administration, and the fact that the two Guard members wouldn’t have been there to get shot if they weren’t deployed by Trump unlawfully.

Once again, Trump is circling back to that same deflection now that there has been an uptick in domestic terror threats since his latest conflict in the Middle East began.

And once again, he’s invoking scientific racism by pivoting to genetics.

In 2024, when Trump was relying on bigotry and white nationalism to weasel his way back into the Oval Office, he suggested in an interview that migrants are predisposed to murder because it’s in their “genes.”

“How about allowing people to come to an open border, 13,000 of which were murderers, many of them murdered far more than one person, and they’re now happily living in the United States,” Trump told right-wing radio host Hugh Hewitt. “You know, now a murderer — I believe this — it’s in their genes. And we got a lot of bad genes in our country right now.”

Here’s what I wrote about Trump’s remarks at the time:

Besides the fact that Trump is continuing to lie about migrants causing a surge in violent crime in America — an oft-repeated assertion that is not remotely supported by violent crime data from any reputable database — the white nationalist who is dangerously close to being elected to the White House for a second time is echoing the eugenics movement. He’s echoing the Ku Klux Klan’s belief in the genetic superiority of white people. He’s echoing Nazi Germany. (This is as good a time as any to remind you that JD Vance once compared Trump to Adolf Hitler before he became the racist Robin to Trump’s bigoted Batman.) Mind you, this isn’t the first time Trump has resorted to the kind of rhetoric that had former KKK Grand Wizard David Duke accusing him of jacking his political style a few years ago. Back in the early stages of his first presidential run — around the time when he was generalizing Mexican immigrants as “rapists” who are “bringing drugs” and “bringing crime” into the U.S. — he baselessly claimed Mexican migrants were bringing “tremendous infectious disease” to the U.S., which is easily comparable to a 1941 Nazi propaganda poster that read, “Jews Are Lice: They Cause Typhus.” More recently, he said that immigrants are “poisoning the blood” of the country, which is about as neo-Nazi-ish as a person can sound without just flat-out shouting “Heil Hitler!”

So, yeah — there’s a pattern here.

It’s almost as if one has to have the complexion for protection in order to have nice things said about their genes by Trump.

Last week, during a Medal of Honor ceremony at the White House, Trump spoke about the family genes of U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Michael H. Ollis, who received a posthumous award.

“The genetics in that family are very strong, right? I said that before all three families, I said, ‘Good.’ I see some of the young ones today, and I said, ‘You have good genes.’ They were asking me, ‘What does that mean?’ I said, ‘Don’t worry about it. You’ll figure it out.’ But you have the best genes you can have, actually,” Trump said.

We reelected a white supremacist, y’all. There’s really no two ways about it.

SEE ALSO:

Trump, Mike Johnson Reveal GOP Rep’s ‘Terminal Diagnosis’ On Camera

Afghan Man Who Served As US Military Ally Dies In ICE Custody





Trump, Once Again, Echoes Eugenics Movement By Blaming ‘Genetics’ For Recent Shootings was originally published on newsone.com