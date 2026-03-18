Kerry Washington Recaps 'Scandal' Smithereens Scenes With Tony Goldwyn, Responds To Olivia & Fitz Kids Casting Chatter

Fans jokingly claim actors Chase Infiniti and Tyriq Withers could play Olivia and Fitz's children in a reboot.

Kerry Washington stopped by the Call Her Daddy podcast, and things turned nostalgic (and spicy) as she recapped her Scandal smithereens scenes with Tony Goldwyn and addressed buzz about Chase Infiniti and Tyriq Withers playing Olivia and Fitz’s kids in a potential revival.



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Washington reflected on playing the iconic Olivia Pope, the fiercely powerful political fixer who, of course, had that unforgettable romance with President Fitzgerald Grant, played by Tony Goldwyn. She also came clean on whether there would ever be a reboot of the hit show starring her rumored “children,” Chase Infiniti and Tyriq Withers.

Kerry Washington called Tony Goldwyn to reflect on their steamy romance scenes on “Call Her Daddy“

As she looked back on her time on the Scandal set, she spoke about how meaningful it was to portray such a strong female lead, while also acknowledging the show’s famously steamy scenes. Things took a hilarious turn when host Alex Cooper suggested Washington call Goldwyn mid-interview to reminisce about their hottest on-screen moments.

Before making the call, Washington shared her personal favorite at the 19:22 minute mark:

“I think the hottest Olivia and Fitz moment was the first time we got to go to Vermont,” she said of the episode directed by Ava DuVernay. “I just think that house was so beautiful, the helicopter landing on the lawn, I think that whole moment was beyond dreamy.”

Then came the real fun, Washington dialed Goldwyn live. Caught slightly off guard, he answered with:

“Should I say, ‘Uh-oh?’”

Kerry Washington replied, “Yeah, you should always say ‘Uh-oh.’”

From there, the two jumped right back into their scandalous highlight reel. Goldwyn brought up one particularly wild scene involving “having sex in an electrical closet,” while Washington added another memorable and steamy moment where they got it on while “somebody was getting baptized.” Reflecting on it all, she laughed, “We were such bad people.”

Goldwyn, however, revealed his all-time favorite scene was a quieter (but still charged) moment in Olivia Pope’s “apartment.”

Will there be a “Scandal” reboot with her “kids” Tyriq Withers and Chase Infiniti?

Later in the episode, Cooper asked the question every Scandal fan has been dying to hear: is a reboot happening? Washington gave a definitive no, but not without adding a little playful chaos to the mix.

She brought up a long-running fan joke that actors Chase Infiniti and Tyriq Withers could pass as Olivia and Fitz’s fictional children, a rumor she fully leaned into after snapping a selfie with them at the NAACP Image Awards in February.

“This is like the joke that will not die and I love it so much. They actually do, like she has my smile and Tariq has his smile. It’s so absurd.”

Cooper chimed in, “It is kind of weird.”

Still, Washington said she was enjoying every second of it.

“We actually just started a family text thread,” she revealed on Call Her Daddy. “Tariq texted me yesterday and was like, ‘Chase, I know you don’t have Kerry’s number, but now it’s official.’ I was like, ‘Do I bring Tony into this text thread?’ It’s hilarious.”

And if a reboot did somehow happen? Withers is already ready. In February, he told Refinery29 he would absolutely “handle” the role, channeling Olivia Pope’s iconic confidence.

As for Infiniti, who was honored alongside Washington at the Essence Women in Hollywood event on March 14, she kept things a little more mysterious, saying “we’ll see” about a reboot. She also credited Washington for “pouring so much love” into her early career, something she says pushes her to “want to work harder.”

So no official reboot, but between the group chats, wild throwback stories, and fan theories that refuse to die, the Scandal universe is clearly still very much alive.

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Kerry Washington Recaps 'Scandal' Smithereens Scenes With Tony Goldwyn, Responds To Olivia & Fitz Kids Casting Chatter was originally published on bossip.com