Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott Invites Residents To Join Annual Spring Cleanup

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Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott is once again calling on residents to help keep Charm City clean as the city prepares for warmer weather.

Joined by the Baltimore City Department of Public Works, the Department of Transportation, and the Mayor’s Office of Community Affairs, Scott announced the return of the Mayor’s Annual Spring Cleanup and Day of Service. The citywide event is scheduled for Saturday, April 25, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., continuing a long standing tradition focused on neighborhood pride and community engagement.

“Cleanup days are my favorite days of the year because they give us a chance to come together and show pride in our neighborhoods,” Scott said. “The Spring Cleanup helps make Baltimore cleaner, greener, and more beautiful as we head into the warmer months. I encourage residents across the city to roll up their sleeves and join this collective effort.”

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Registration for the event runs from March 16 through April 18. Residents and community groups who sign up can request debris collection when they register. City trucks will visit designated cleanup locations on the day of the event, with bag pickup scheduled after 1 p.m. Individuals who plan to clean around their own neighborhoods are encouraged to register and place collected bags out with their regular trash service.

Participants can receive cleanup supplies depending on the size of their effort. Individual volunteers and block groups may request up to five bags, while community organizations and neighborhood associations can request as many as 50. Registered participants can pick up bags between March 18 and April 20 at distribution sites on Sisson Street and Kane Street.

Students in grades three through twelve can also earn up to four service learning hours by participating in approved cleanup or greening activities. In addition, volunteers may qualify for a stormwater fee credit of up to 30 dollars annually by registering their cleanup through the city’s 311 system.

City officials note that bulk trash collection and roll off dumpsters will not be part of the spring cleanup efforts.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott Invites Residents To Join Annual Spring Cleanup was originally published on 92q.com