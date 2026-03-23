Supreme Court Could Change Mail-In Voting Rules

THE BUZZ!



Supreme Court to consider deadlines for late-arriving mail ballots, as Trump continues attacks



The Supreme Court of the United States will decide if ballots postmarked by Election Day but arriving later can be counted.

14 states currently allow grace periods, but a ruling against them could force major changes right before midterms.

Election officials say this could confuse voters and create chaos at the polls. Of course!



Donald Trump (Agent 47) continues to attack voting rights including mail-in voting, claiming it’s easy to commit fraud. Even though experts say instances are extremely rare.



Source: CBS