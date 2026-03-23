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Anti DEI! Underground Railroad Museum Is Suing Trump

Underground Railroad museum sues Trump administration alleging it canceled grant on the basis of race

Published on March 23, 2026

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Underground Railroad museum sues Trump administration alleging it canceled grant on the basis of race

The Underground Railroad Education Center in Albany alleges that the Trump administration unlawfully canceled a $250,000 federal grant because of race.
The grant was intended for a $12 million expansion of the museum, which educates the public about the Underground Railroad and Black history. The lawsuit claims this action violates the First and Fifth Amendments.
Lawyers say the cancellation is part of a broader pattern affecting diversity-focused programs and cultural preservation projects nationwide.


Source: NBC

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