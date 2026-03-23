Snoop Dogg’s Two New Projects – Album and Film On The Way

THE BUZZ!



Snoop Dogg Announces New Album & Film “Ten Til Midnight” With Hip-Hop Cast



Snoop Dogg announced Ten Til Midnight, both an album and a movie. The film stars West Coast artists Ray Vaughn, G Perico, BLK ODYSSY, and Hitta J3, centering on brothers caught in a heist narrative.

The movie premieres March 27, and the album drops April 10. Fans are expecting the soundtrack to feature the same artists.

Even after three decades, Snoop is still out here doing it . After expanding the brand he’s back to the studio and big screen.

Be sire to check them both out when they drop.





Source: hotnewhiphop.com

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