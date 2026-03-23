Listen Live
Close
News

The Buzz: Interesting Headlines & Stories

Snoop Dogg’s Two New Projects – Album and Film On The Way

Published on March 23, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

THE BUZZ!

Snoop Dogg Announces New Album & Film “Ten Til Midnight” With Hip-Hop Cast

Snoop Dogg announced Ten Til Midnight, both an album and a movie. The film stars West Coast artists Ray Vaughn, G Perico, BLK ODYSSY, and Hitta J3, centering on brothers caught in a heist narrative.
The movie premieres March 27, and the album drops April 10. Fans are expecting the soundtrack to feature the same artists.
Even after three decades, Snoop is still out here doing it . After expanding the brand he’s back to the studio and big screen.
Be sire to check them both out when they drop.


Source: hotnewhiphop.com

More from Magic 95.9
Trending
Celebrity  |  Sammy Approved

Beautifully Booed Up: Ava DuVernay Debuts 'Her Honey', Proudly Poses With Deliciously Dapper Mystery Man At The Oscars

Keith Sweat
Contests  |  Editor Staff

Your Chance To Win Tickets To The R&B Lovers Tour!

Fantasia & Anthony Hamilton In Concert - Charlotte, NC
Contests  |  Editor Staff

Your Chance To Win Tickets To See Fantasia & Anthony Hamilton!

1:08
Entertainment  |  egmasylne

Anthropic Sues Trump Administration Over Federal AI Ban

The Buzz
News  |  Ryan Da Lion

Beyoncé And Dr. Dre Officially Join The Billionaire Club

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close