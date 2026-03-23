Listen Live
Close
Local

Maryland Senate Passes Student Phone Ban Bill

Published on March 23, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Back To School Concept, Mom Taking Daughter To School
FreshSplash

The Maryland Senate unanimously approved a bill Friday requiring all local school boards to adopt policies that sharply limit student use of personal devices including cellphones, laptops, smartwatches, and similar technology and prohibit social media access during the school day by the 2027–28 academic year. The proposal, which has drawn criticism from several education boards, now heads to the House of Delegates.

Under the Maryland Phone-Free Schools Act, students would be required to keep personal devices out of use throughout the entire school day, including during classes, passing periods, lunch, and recess. Exceptions would apply to school-issued devices, tools required for individualized education programs, or devices needed for health-related purposes. The policy would also allow device use in emergencies, and administrators could approve limited use for educational purposes when school-provided technology is not available.

Maryland Senate Passes Student Phone Ban Bill was originally published on 92q.com

More from Magic 95.9
Trending
Celebrity  |  Sammy Approved

Beautifully Booed Up: Ava DuVernay Debuts 'Her Honey', Proudly Poses With Deliciously Dapper Mystery Man At The Oscars

Keith Sweat
Contests  |  Editor Staff

Your Chance To Win Tickets To The R&B Lovers Tour!

Fantasia & Anthony Hamilton In Concert - Charlotte, NC
Contests  |  Editor Staff

Your Chance To Win Tickets To See Fantasia & Anthony Hamilton!

1:08
Entertainment  |  egmasylne

Anthropic Sues Trump Administration Over Federal AI Ban

The Buzz
News  |  Ryan Da Lion

Beyoncé And Dr. Dre Officially Join The Billionaire Club

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close