Wait, What?! Quadruple Amputee Cornhole Player Arrested And Charged With Murder, Allegedly Killed Passenger In His Car

Source: Nikolay Tsuguliev / Getty

The ESPN article reads like something so unexpected it almost feels fictional at first—until the details settle in and make it very real.

It centers on Dayton James Webber, a 27-year-old professional cornhole player whose life story had previously been framed as inspirational. Webber is a quadruple amputee who lost his limbs as an infant after a severe blood infection led to sepsis, yet he went on to compete at a high level in cornhole, even earning national attention through a 2023 feature. That background alone makes what happened next all the more jarring.

According to authorities in Charles County, Maryland, Webber is now accused of fatally shooting a man—identified as Bradrick Michael Wells—during an argument inside a car he was driving. The idea that someone already navigating life with such extreme physical challenges could also allegedly carry out a deadly shooting mid-drive is shocking on multiple levels, raising immediate questions about how the situation escalated so drastically.

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Investigators say the incident unfolded with two other passengers in the back seat who witnessed the confrontation. After the shooting, Webber reportedly pulled over and asked those passengers to help remove Wells from the vehicle. They refused, instead exiting the car and flagging down police. That moment stands out—almost like a surreal turning point—where the situation could no longer be contained inside the vehicle.

Even more startling, authorities say Webber then drove off with the victim still inside. Hours later, Wells’ body was discovered in a yard in nearby Charlotte Hall, Md. The sequence of events—from argument to shooting to fleeing with the body—adds layers of disbelief to an already shocking case.

Webber was later located in Charlottesville, Va., where he was arrested and charged as a fugitive. Officials say he is expected to face first- and second-degree murder charges upon extradition back to Maryland.

The American Cornhole League acknowledged the situation but declined to comment in detail, citing the ongoing legal process.

What makes this story so striking isn’t just the crime itself—it’s the collision between two completely different narratives. On one hand, there’s a widely shared story of perseverance and athletic achievement. On the other, a sudden and violent criminal accusation that feels almost impossible to reconcile with that image.

Wait, What?! Quadruple Amputee Cornhole Player Arrested And Charged With Murder, Allegedly Killed Passenger In His Car was originally published on bossip.com