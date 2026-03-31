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Supreme Court to weigh Trump’s bid to end birthright citizenship in test of second-term agenda



Birthright Citizenship

Supreme Court Takes Up Birthright Citizenship — This One Matters

The Supreme Court is now hearing a case that could change the meaning of being American at birth.

An executive order from Donald Trump tried to end automatic citizenship for babies born in the U.S. to undocumented or temporary residents. Every lower court blocked it so far, calling it likely unconstitutional, but now it’s up to the Supreme Court.

A decision is expected by June. If it goes through, over 250,000 babies every year could be affected, including access to programs like Medicaid and children’s health coverage.

This isn’t just legal theory — it’s real families, real kids, and real consequences.





Source: CBS

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