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Police found hydrocodone on Tiger Woods during his latest arrest. The discovery raised questions about the drug and how it affects the body.

Hydrocodone is a prescription opioid used to treat moderate to severe pain. Doctors often prescribe it after surgery or injury. It works by changing how the brain and nervous system respond to pain.

The medication is often combined with acetaminophen. Many people know it by brand names like Vicodin or Norco. These combinations help increase pain relief while controlling dosage.

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Hydrocodone can cause several side effects. Common symptoms include drowsiness, dizziness, nausea, and constipation. The drug can also slow reaction time and impact coordination.

Doctors classify hydrocodone as a controlled substance. It carries a risk of dependence and addiction, especially with extended use. Misuse can lead to serious health issues, including overdose.

Even when prescribed, hydrocodone can affect driving ability. Law enforcement often considers it in impaired driving cases. That makes it a key factor in many DUI investigations.

As details continue to emerge, attention remains on how drugs like hydrocodone impact safety and behavior.

Woods was arrested after a single-vehicle crash in Florida. Police said his car showed signs of damage, and he appeared disoriented at the scene. Deputies found hydrocodone pills on him, and he later refused a urine test during the investigation.

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What Is Hydrocodone? Drug Found On Tiger Woods was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com