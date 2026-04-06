B-Side Bangers: Quincy Jones
Music fan everywhere will once again be getting an illuminating look into the life of Michael Jackson, universally recognized as the King of Pop, with the new biographical film aptly titled Michael.
With Lionsgate at the helm, a budget estimated at $150 million, a noted director attached with Antoine Fuqua (Training Day, The Equalizer) and the title role being portrayed by MJ’s own nephew, rising star Jaafar Jackson, it’s safe to say this one is a must-watch feature. Other notable depictions will be Oscar nominee Colman Domingo as Joe Jackson, Nia Long back on the big screen as Katherine Jackson and rising actor Kendrick Sampson playing the equally iconic Quincy Jones.
For as much as we give Michael, and rightfully so, there are no words that can sum up how much Quincy Jones has meant to the foundation of music production. Decades before anyone would know what a Moonwalk was or what it means to “don’t stop ’til you get enough,” Jones was shaping a jazz movement that would revolutionize the genre.
Those who treated themselves to The Legacy of Quincy Jones box set released back in November 2025 know exactly what we’re talking about.
RELATED: B-Side Bangers – Michael Jackson
The extensive collectors set, released to commemorate the one-year anniversary of his death on November 3, 2024, does an amazing job at showcasing the decades upon decades of his top level musical output. Instrumentation meant just as much as the lyrical content, with some of the greatest saxophonists, trumpeters, orchestras and big bands at his collaborative grasp. That’s not even considering his stint in composing soundtracks for movies, which in many cases gave the film its memorable quality. In short, to understand Quincy’s full discography is to truly understand a root to some of your favorite artists. For the amazing work he did in reshaping Michael’s sound on Off the Wall, Thriller and Bad — what a run! — there’s just so much worth exploring in his own production vault.
In this special set of “B-Side Bangers” that we’ll be dropping for “Michael Mondays,” leading up to the release of Michael in theaters on April 24, take an extensive look into the deep cuts of Quincy Jones. Dating back to the late 1950s and even extending into the 2000s, you will hear what it really means to be a soul bossa nova.
Keep scrolling for our Michael Mondays edition of “B-Side Bangers” with deep cuts by MJ’s greatest collaborator, Quincy Jones. Be sure to see their story on the big screen when Michael hits theaters on April 24:
1. “Pogo Stick” (1955)
Album: Jazz Abroad (by Roy Haynes and Quincy Jones)
2. “Evening In Paris” (1957)
Album: This Is How I Feel About Jazz
3. “Kinda Blues” (with Harry Arnold’s Orchestra) [1958]
Album: Quincy’s Home Again
4. “A Change of Pace” (with Harry Arnold) [1959]
Album: The Birth of a Band!
5. “Pleasingly Plump” (1961)
Album: I Dig Dancers
6. “The Boy In The Tree” (live at Newport Jazz Festival) [1961]
Album: Newport ’61
7. “Hard Sock Dance” (1962)
Album: The Quintessence
8. “Serenata” (1962)
Album: Big Band Bossa Nova
9. “Exodus” (1963)
Album: Quincy Jones Plays Hip Hits
10. “Bird Brain” (1964)
Album: Quincy Jones Explores the Music of Henry Mancini
11. “The Witching Hour” (1964)
Album: Golden Boy
12. “Fox’s Sugar” (1965)
Album: The Slender Thread: Original Motion Picture Score
13. “A Walk In The Black Forest” (1965)
Album: Quincy Plays For Pussycats
14. “Baby Cakes” (1965)
Album: Quincy’s Got a Brand New Bag
15. “Love And Peace” (1969)
Album: Walking in Space
16. “Gula Matari” (1970)
Album: Gula Matari
17 . “Guitar Blues Odyssey: From Roots To Fruits” (1971)
Album: Smackwater Jack
18. “Eyes Of Love” (1973)
Album: You’ve Got It Bad Girl
19. “One Track Mind” (with Leon Ware) [1974]
Album: Body Heat
20. “Beautiful Black Girl” (with The Watts Prophets) [1975]
Album: Mellow Madness
21. “What Good Is a Song” (with Carol Willis, Don Elliott, Stairsteps, George Johnson, Hilda Harris, Jesse Kirkland, Jim Gilstrap, Joe Greene, Leon Ware, Louis Johnson, Maeretha Stewart, Marilyn Jackson, Minnie Riperton, Myrna Matthews and Valerie Simpson) [1976]
Album: I Heard That!!
22. “Velas” (with Toots Thielemans) [1981]
Album: The Dude
23. “Setembro (Brazilian Wedding Song)” (with Mark Kibble) [1989]
Album: Back On The Block
24. “Do Nothin’ Till You Hear from Me” (with Phil Collins) [1995]
Album: Q’s Jook Joint
25. “Everything Must Change” (with BeBe Winans) [2010]
Album: Q Soul Bossa Nostra
B-Side Bangers: Quincy Jones was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
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