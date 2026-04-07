Orioles 2026 Theme Nights Are Here And They’re Going Big

The Baltimore Orioles are giving fans even more reasons to head to Camden Yards in 2026 with a lineup of special ticket packages tied to themed nights, giveaways, and exclusive VIP experiences.

Among the returning fan favorites are “Bark at Oriole Park,” where fans can bring their dogs to the game, and a family-friendly “Diary of a Wimpy Kid Day.” The team is also introducing pop culture-inspired events like “Bravo Night” and “Grateful Dead Night,” blending baseball with entertainment for a unique game-day experience.

Each themed night comes with its own perks, including limited-edition giveaways and upgraded packages. One of the most buzzworthy events is Bravo Night, which will feature a Bravo-themed Orioles hat and a VIP option that includes a photo opportunity with reality TV personalities Gizelle Bryant and Lisa Barlow from “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.”

Here’s a look at some of the highlighted themed nights:

June 9: Greek Heritage Night – Orioles Greek Heritage Hat

June 10: Bark at Oriole Park (presented by Dogsters)

June 14: Diary of a Wimpy Kid Day – Kids 12 and under can receive a drawing card, with book and VIP packages that include a copy of “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Partypooper Deluxe Edition” and a meet-and-greet with author Jeff Kinney

June 29: Anime Night featuring Naruto – Oriole Bird Naruto-themed bobblehead

July 7: Hello Kitty Night – Hello Kitty-themed Orioles bobblehead

August 4: Pokémon GO Night – Pokémon GO team shirt

August 5: Grateful Dead Night – Sherpa bucket hat

August 18: Italian Heritage Night – Orioles Italian Heritage hat

August 19: Bravo Night – Includes themed merchandise and VIP experiences

September 3: Bark at Oriole Park (presented by Dogsters)

Fans can expect a mix of culture, nostalgia, and entertainment throughout the season, with something for everyone, from anime lovers to reality TV fans. Tickets and full event details are available through the Orioles’ official website.

Orioles 2026 Theme Nights Are Here And They’re Going Big was originally published on 92q.com