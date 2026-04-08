Smell That? Tractor-Trailer Manure Spill Closes I-695:

THE BUZZ!



Manure spill from tractor-trailer closes all lanes on I-695 in Baltimore County



Drivers on I-695 in Baltimore County faced heavy delays after a tractor-trailer spilled its load of manure near Loch Raven Boulevard. All lanes of the Outer Loop were closed, with only the left shoulder open.

The Maryland State Police and Highway Administration responded quickly. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, but clean-up is ongoing and drivers are advised to avoid the area.



Source: WMAR