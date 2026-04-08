Michael Jackson Biopic Reshoots & Ending Changes Cost Almost $15 Million

THE BUZZ!



Michael Jackson Biopic’s Huge Reshoots Cost & Ending Changes Revealed





Hopefully a lot of people watch the new MJ Boipic. Because the Lionsgate film went through a big and complete third-act overhaul costing $10–15 million. A hefty sum and it was funded by the Jackson estate.



Filmmakers were forced to remove all scenes referencing child molestation allegations. The new ending centers on Jackson’s ‘Bad’ tour, his relationship with father Joe Jackson, and real-life events like his 1984 Pepsi commercial accident.

The film now releases April 24, 2026, starring nephew Jaafar Jackson as Michael.



Source: Yahoo