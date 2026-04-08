Atlanta’s Sundresses & Seersuckers Bringing Polish, Partying & Purpose To The City For 15th Year [Exclusive]

Sundresses & Seersuckers has evolved into a four-day experience that supports scholarships and mentorship for young Black men.

The event's organizers have created an elevated, intentional experience for attendees.

Sundresses & Seersuckers is more than a party - it's a platform to close opportunity gaps and drive lasting impact.

Atlanta’s social calendar is gearing up for one of its signature sun-soaked events as Sundresses and Seersuckers returns this week, bringing a mix of style, service, and southern-city sophistication to the spring season.

Source: Kerri Phox / Kerry Phox

Now in its 15th iteration, the long-running ATL affair has evolved from a single Saturday gathering into a sprawling, four-day experience that blends Black social culture, intentional community-building, and philanthropic impact.

Organized by the Delta Mu Mu Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., the event has grown into one of the Peach State’s most anticipated traditions, drawing more than 15,000 attendees from across the country while directly benefiting its Commitment to Excellence 501(c)3, which has awarded over $700,000 in scholarships since 2009 to young Black men.

Source: Kerri Phox / Kerry Phox

Behind that growth is a leadership trio whose professional backgrounds mirror the scale of the event itself.

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Co-chair Larry Rasberry, a former finance executive turned strategic funding advisor, has helped transform Sundresses and Seersuckers into a nationally recognized experience since 2017, bringing financial precision and operational strategy to an event that now generates millions in revenue for community initiatives.

Alongside him, co-chair Wendell Span, a longtime educator and school principal, brings a community-first lens shaped by more than two decades in educational leadership, ensuring the event remains centered on access, mentorship, and service.

Wendell Span (L), Larry Rasberry (R), Source: Courtesy

Rounding out the leadership is Patrick C. Daniel, chairman of Commitment to Excellence, and a veteran human resources executive whose global corporate experience informs the organization’s strategic approach to impact, workforce development, and youth programming.

Patrick C. Daniel (C) in brown, Source: Rashid Mcgriff

Together, they’ve helped evolve what was once a day party into a multi-day cultural destination attended by the likes of Jazze Pha, Jazmin Crockett, and Big Tigger.

Source: Kerri Phox / Kerry Phox

Source: Rashid Mcgriff / Rashid Mcgriff

For Rasberry, the mission has always extended beyond entertainment.

“We put a lot of focus on not just having a party or having an after party or a main event,” Rasberry told BOSSIP. “We put a lot of time and effort into creating an experience. So when folks come to Sundresses, we want them to be like, ‘Man, that was an experience,’ not just attending an event.”

That experience now unfolds across a packed weekend lineup, beginning Thursday with a golf outing and “19th Hole” social, followed by the Meet and Greet, a growing vendor marketplace, sponsor activations, and Friday night’s multi-room “Prequel,” a choose-your-own-vibe experience featuring everything from live R&B and neo-soul to Afrobeats, go-go, and high-energy DJ sets.

By Saturday, the focus shifts to wellness and community with a morning bootcamp and panel discussion with Black doctors before the main event takes over Home Depot Backyard.

Source: Kerri Phox / Kerry Phox

The flagship gathering blends live music, curated lounges, VIP experiences, and a Black beverage activation spotlighting more than a dozen Black-owned brands.

Span said the expansion from a single-day event into a full weekend has been driven by intentional iteration.

“Every year, that’s our goal,” he said. “We listen to our patrons. We want to make sure that because they’re coming and supporting us, we are stepping up our game every year.” Source: Rashid Mcgriff / Rashid Mcgriff

That evolution has not come without unanticipated challenges. After 2024’s S&S included water main issues and last year’s included a severe weather delay, Span is focused on one thing.

“My biggest thing about this year’s event is having water, but not having the rain,” he said with a laugh. “It looks like we’re going to get that this year.” At its core, Sundresses & Seersuckers is about attendees, some who’ve come every year since the start. The organizers told BOSSIP that they remain firm in keeping the spotlight on the people rather than celebrity headliners, a decision that has become central to the brand.

“This event is about the people,” Rasberry said noting that they’ve vowed to never center it around a celebrity headliner. “It’s not about a national recording artist. It’s about Sundresses and Seersuckers, the patrons and our sponsors, and most importantly, those that we’re able to impact.” Source: Kerri Phox / Kerry Phox

That impact is where the event’s deeper significance comes into focus, with proceeds each year funneled into Commitment to Excellence’s Black Rhinos mentoring program, supporting scholarships and providing young men with access to leadership development, life skills training, and career pathways.

Daniel, the chairman of CTE who also serves as Chief Human Resources Officer for a multi-location aviation enterprise, describes Sundresses and Seersuckers as both a cultural celebration and a vehicle for long-term change.

“It’s more than a moment. It’s a movement,” he told BOSSIP. “At first glance, it looks like a vibe, and it is. But what people don’t always see is that this is bigger than a party.” Source: Rashid Mcgriff / Rashid Mcgriff

“When people show up, they’re not just coming to look good,” he added. “They’re helping fund scholarships. They’re supporting mentorship. They’re opening doors that didn’t exist before.”

That philanthropic foundation has helped position Sundresses and Seersuckers as one of the largest fundraisers within the Divine Nine, with organizers emphasizing that every detail, from programming to partnerships, is designed to fuel that mission.

The event’s growth has also translated into broader cultural influence. Attendees travel in from across the country, drawn by what organizers describe as a rare concentration of Black excellence, elevated style, and intentional energy in one space.

Its reputation is reinforced by the event’s strong relationship with the city of Atlanta, including support from Mayor Andre Dickens, who attends and previously referred to the weekend as the “official kickoff of summer.”

Source: Kerri Phox / Kerry Phox

Safety and curation remain central pillars. The event operates on an invitation-only model, with controlled access, a strict dress code, and a robust security presence designed to maintain its elevated atmosphere.

“The safety and security is paramount,” Rasberry said. “Personal safety is paramount.”

That same level of intention extends to protecting the brand. Sundresses and Seersuckers is trademarked, and organizers have taken active steps to preserve its identity as similar events emerge nationwide.

Source: Larry Johnson Jr. / Larry Johnson Jr.

Still, Rasberry believes the true difference lies in execution.

“You can get your grandmama’s recipe, but you won’t be able to prepare it the way that grandmama does,” he said reciting a phrase said by Delta Mu Mu chapter’s Keeper of Records & Seal, Justin Valentine.

For Span, the event’s meaning is deeply personal, rooted in both brotherhood and impact.

Source: Kerri Phox / Kerry Phox

“It’s not even work,” he said. “It’s being around people I care about and making something meaningful happen.”

Daniel echoed that sentiment, grounding the event in its larger purpose.

“If we don’t create opportunity intentionally, it doesn’t happen,” he said. “This is one of the ways that we close the gaps.”

As Atlanta prepares for another weekend of seersucker suits, flowing sundresses, and an overall experience, Sundresses and Seersuckers continues to prove that in a city known for exporting culture, S&S’s celebration and impact can move in the same rhythm./

Or, as Daniel put it, “What better combination can you have?”

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Atlanta’s Sundresses & Seersuckers Bringing Polish, Partying & Purpose To The City For 15th Year [Exclusive] was originally published on bossip.com