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Ben Affleck gifts Jennifer Lopez their $60 million mansion

Ben Affleck gifts Jennifer Lopez his portion of their $60 million mansion for FREE

Published on April 11, 2026

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According to Yahoo.com Ben Affleck has reportedly gifted his ex-wife Jennifer Lopez his entire share of their $60 million mansion for free The former couple modified their property settlement agreement, which shows a “transfer of property among spouses,” per TMZ.

The document doesn’t specify the exact nature of the transfer, but on Friday, sources close to the situation told the outlet that Affleck gave Lopez his entire stake of the property at no cost.

Affleck and Lopez bought the massive mansion in Beverly Hills, California, for $60.85 million back in June 2023 while they were still married. The 38,000-square-foot home — which includes a whopping 12 bedrooms, 24 bathrooms and a full basketball court — was supposed to serve as the perfect love nest.

At the time, TMZ reported that the actor and the pop star — who tied the knot in July 2022 — paid in cash for the pad.

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