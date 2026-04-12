Pyramids Up! T.I.’s Daughter Deyjah Harris Pledges Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. At Clark Atlanta University

The Harris kids are all grown up! This time, the spotlight is on a collegiate milestone rather than a chart-topping hit. Deyjah Harris, the eldest daughter of rap mogul T.I., has officially become a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. The momentous occasion took place at the Clark Atlanta University (CAU) Panthers Stadium, where the sophomore crossed into the historic sisterhood alongside 34 of her peers.

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The probate ceremony was a high-energy event that blended the traditions of Divine 9 with a touch of Atlanta royalty. Deyjah made her grand entrance to her father’s 2000s classic, “Bring Em’ Out.” Dressed in the sorority’s signature crimson and white, the new sorority member captivated the audience with a performance that displayed the signature Delta moves, adding her twist of a split at the end of her introduction.

While the atmosphere was celebratory, there was a deep, emotional undercurrent to Deyjah’s initiation. Upon introducing herself to the crowd, she revealed her line name: “Precious Heir.” According to Essence, the name is a direct tribute to her late aunt, Precious Harris, who was herself a devoted member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Precious, a beloved figure in the Harris family and a fan favorite on T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle, tragically passed away in 2019 at the age of 66 following a car accident in Atlanta.

By choosing this name, Deyjah is not only carrying on a family tradition but also honoring the bond she shared with her aunt. During her introduction, she acknowledged her public persona while embracing her new identity within the Divine 9.

“Now some of y’all may know me as Princess of the South,” she told the crowd, “but in Delta land, I will forever be known as Precious Heir.”

Deyjah Harris’ Induction To Delta Sigma Theta Is An Evolution

Deyjah’s is currently studying speech communications and rhetoric. Her choice of major is deeply rooted in her personal history and her desire to effect change. Long before she stepped onto the campus of Clark Atlanta, she gained national attention for her bravery in discussing mental health. At just 18 years old, she released a vulnerable YouTube video detailing her decade-long struggle with depression and anxiety, which began when she was only 11.

She candidly shared that her mental health challenges were exacerbated by bullying in the sixth grade, leading to periods where she struggled to envision her own future. Her transparency about experiencing suicidal thoughts and the cyclical nature of depression was a relatable moment for many young people of color who saw themselves in her story.

To further this mission, Deyjah currently uses her LinkedIn and social media platforms to promote “The Safe Space,” a brand she is developing that is dedicated to healing and collective empowerment.

Deyjah’s emergence as a confident, independent young woman follows a period of intense public scrutiny regarding her relationship with her father. In 2019, T.I. faced significant backlash after making controversial comments on a podcast about accompanying Deyjah to the gynecologist to do hymen checks and ensure she is still a virgin.

The incident sparked a global conversation about bodily autonomy and the pressure young girls face in purity culture. While T.I. later appeared on Red Table Talk with Jada Pinkett Smith to clarify that his comments were intended to be humorous and were misunderstood, the situation led Deyjah to keep a relatively low profile for a time.

Pyramids Up! T.I.’s Daughter Deyjah Harris Pledges Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. At Clark Atlanta University was originally published on bossip.com