King Harris Goes Viral After Arrest In A Pokémon Onesie

THE BUZZ!



King Harris Allegedly Caught with a THC Vape Pen in a Pikachu Onesie





King Harris got the internet laughing… but the situation itself is no joke.



He was pulled over in Georgia early in the morning for speeding, and things escalated from there. Police say he didn’t immediately cooperate, and during a search they found a THC vape pen. That alone now has him facing a felony charge, along with obstruction and traffic violations.

Now here’s where it turned into a viral moment. He was wearing a full Pikachu onesie and posting jokes about it while it was all happening. After getting out, he kept the same energy online.

The problem is, Georgia doesn’t play when it comes to drug laws. So while social media is entertained, this could turn into a real legal situation depending on how it plays out.

Funny look but it could come with some serious consequences.



Source: BET