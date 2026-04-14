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2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Class Revealed. Some Big Names Made It and Some Didn’t

This year’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees are…

Published on April 14, 2026

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THE BUZZ!

This year’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees are…

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2026 Inductions didn’t just drop a list… they dropped a moment.

This year’s class really blends everything. You got smooth legends like Luther Vandross and Sade, hip-hop icons like Wu-Tang

Clan and Queen Latifah, and global influences like Celia Cruz and Fela Kuti, who is the Father and innovator of Afrobeat.

Then you’ve got names like Phil Collins and Oasis representing the rock side, plus industry influence from people like Rick Rubin.
What makes this class stand out is balance. Different eras. Different genres.

It’s not just about hits… it’s about influence, culture, and who really moved the needle.

And when all those names hit one stage in November in L.A.… yeah, that’s gonna feel like a moment.

But some big names didn’t make the list this year. Like Mariah Carey, New Edition, and even Lauryn Hill. Crazy!!!


Source: CNN

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