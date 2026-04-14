Nia Long Poses For 'Playboy' And Talks Protecting Her Peace, Dating Younger, And Drowning Out The 'Michael' Hate: 'No One Can Interfere With My Sanity'

Nia Long is a renowned Hollywood sex symbol who has graced the pages of Playboy.

She discusses her connection to the iconic film 'Love Jones' and her upcoming projects.

Long prioritizes her own peace of mind over external noise and criticism.

Who better than Nia Long to pose for Playboy?

Source: Max Montgomery for Playboy

With her career as, as Playboy puts it, “one of Hollywood’s most enduring sex symbols,” it’s only right the actress make her debut for the raunchy publication.

Along with a sultry photoshoot, the 55-year old also spoke candidly about a number of topics, including her dating preferences, the cultural legacy of Love Jones, and the backlash the Michael Jackson biopic is bound to face. Long is somewhat of an open book when it comes to all of these topics, but at the end of the day, insists that her own sanity is more important than any outside voices.

When asked if she had any idea how important her 1997 film Love Jones would be, Long admitted, “No, we didn’t,” but went on to explain her immediate connection to the role.

Source: Max Montgomery for Playboy

“When I read the script, it was the same feeling I had when I read Boyz n the Hood. …I felt like Love Jones was such an extension of who I am. My father was a poet; my mother’s an artist. We’re from Brooklyn, but Chicago and New York have some symmetry. I just knew it was honest, and I think when something is honest, it’s good. When Love Jones came out, it was considered a box office flop. We didn’t make a lot of money, but what we created was something cultural and iconic. That is more valuable than anything.”

Nia Long and her Love Jones love interest, Larenz Tate, are set to reunite onscreen for another romantic drama, which is based on neo-soul singer Maxwell’s Urban Hang Suite album.

“I love Maxwell. I grew up listening to Maxwell; he’s a personal friend. It took us three years to get the film set up, and it’s a really cool concept,” she told Playboy. “It’s sort of an extension of where Nina and Darius [from Love Jones] could be today, but it’s a completely different film. There’s a lot more comedy. We’re parents now. We literally just wrapped a couple of weeks ago. I love Larenz. That’s my guy, forever and ever and ever.”

Moving onto another film she has been working on, Long moved onto talking about the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic, Michael, in which she plays the Jackson family matriarch, Katherine Jackson. When asked about the inevitable scrutiny that will come with the release of this movie, Long was asked how she’ll “protect her sanity,” which is something she’s not worried about.

“No one can interfere with my sanity. That’s number one,” the star began. “I learned a long time ago that you cannot be successful in this industry if you listen to the noise and the distractions. And the one thing that I am very, very, very protective of is my peace. Because in order for me to do what I do, I have to commit to that first.”

Source: Max Montgomery for Playboy / Max Montgomery for Playboy

Long continued, “Although there will be noise, and there will be things that are out of my control. Listen, everyone’s entitled to their opinion, but I’m here to interpret a story, to represent a woman, to represent a mother, to represent a Black woman who, in my opinion, is the real hero in all of this. I know what it’s like to be a mom carrying the weight, and when I think of grace, I think of Katherine Jackson.”

The actress then pivoted into talking about her personal life, which includes her longtime status as a sex symbol in Hollywood. Having been name-dropped in many rap songs over the years, Long insists she’s “not as exciting as the rap songs,” but does enjoy being mentioned.

“I get a kick out of it because it means that I’ve contributed something to the culture—that is comforting, that is inspiring, that’s sexy,” she explained. “I don’t take any of it so seriously, though. Nia, who everyone knows in public, is very different from who I am on a daily basis. I get up in the morning. I take my kid to school. I make breakfast. My older one has graduated from college, but I have a junior high schooler, and I’m a regular mom.”

As for dating, Nia says she doesn’t “like that word,” and isn’t actively looking for a partner right now.

“I feel like that requires me to go out and do something. I do think that if you’re looking for a partner, you have to be actively out there in order to meet. But I am not in that space right now,” she said. “I’m really focused on my kids, my work, and my girlfriends, and going out and having a good time. …I like to get up and do what I want to do when I want to do it. It’s not that I don’t want to have a partner, but I was in a relationship for a very long time, and I’m enjoying getting to know myself without feeling the need to be of service to a relationship.”

Source: Max Montgomery for Playboy / Max Montgomery for Playboy

She also admitted to being a serial monogamist, but wanting to get out of that cycle.

“I’ve never had [a situationship]. I need one,” Long said. She went on to add, “There are a lot of people that I would be down to have a little fun with! Not a lot, but some.”

And while she’s not ready just yet, Nia would love to date younger men.

“I can’t be on Raya because I wouldn’t even keep up,” she said when asked about the celebrity dating app. “They’ll be like, ‘She’s flaky! Get her off of here!’ I’m so picky. I’m really picky. I do like younger, though. I think there’s something fun about younger.”

Nia Long Poses For 'Playboy' And Talks Protecting Her Peace, Dating Younger, And Drowning Out The 'Michael' Hate: 'No One Can Interfere With My Sanity' was originally published on bossip.com