Trump Calls James Carville A “Wacko” In Tirade Over Court Expansion Push

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President Trump is known to go nuclear on any political commentator who says his name.

Currently, his scope is set on Democratic strategist James Carville, whom he called a “wacko” on Tuesday, slamming the 81-year-old political consultant over his push for Democrats to stack the Supreme Court when they gain power.

Carville has also been adamant that Democrats need to secure statehood for Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia and expand the Supreme Court to 13 justices to offset the heavily right-leaning high court. Just last August, Carville called the move critical to “saving democracy.”

“Don’t run on it. Don’t talk about it. Just do it,” he said on a podcast released last week, renewing his call.

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Trump took to Republican X (aka Truth Social) to blast Carville, calling Dems with similar ideas “Country Destroying Sleazebags” who, if successful, would control American politics for the next “100 years.”

Trump again called for Senate Republicans to end the filibuster, “the 60-vote threshold needed to end debate and advance most legislation. Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have frequently used the mechanism to delay or block votes,” The Hill notes.

The president continued his assault on Democrats, claiming that they are an “immovable force.”

“The Democrat Justices stick together like glue, totally loyal to the people and ideology that got them here,” Trump said, describing them as an “immovable force.”

“Certain Republican Appointees let the Democrats push them around, always wanting to be popular, politically correct, or even worse, wanting to show how ‘independent’ they are, with very little loyalty to the man who appointed them or, more importantly, the ideology from which they came to be nominated and confirmed,” he continued.

Trump often believes that the Supreme Court owes him something because they were nominated to the highest court in the land. He often lashes out at the Court for decisions he doesn’t agree with, or that don’t advance his personal agenda. In February, he was upset after the Supreme Court struck down his sweeping tariffs.

“Very unfortunate ruling,” the president said during his State of the Union address, as three of the justices sat expressionless before him, The Hill notes.

See social media’s reaction to Trump’s latest tirade below: