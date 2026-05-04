What's Trending: A Nation Strained by Bad Decisions and Leadership

Repeated firings of Trump's appointees reflect poor judgment of the person making the picks.

When leadership becomes performance instead of service, regular people bear the burden.

Global frustration with Trump has damaged America's reputation and weakened trust with allies.

Source: Reach Media / Radio One

Jasmine Sanders and DL Hughley are back at it on The DL Hughley Show, serving up the latest “What’s Trending” about the state of national politics, and their message was clear: many Americans are losing faith in the people running the country. The discussion tapped into frustration that feels familiar in many Black households and communities, where political decisions are often measured by real-life impact, not campaign slogans. Hughley argued that a shrinking group of loyal supporters still believes everything is on track, while many others see a government struggling under poor judgment, weak leadership and rising public distrust.

Bad Employees or Bad Hires

Hughley leaned on a simple line that carried weight: there is no such thing as a bad employee, only bad hires. Using that idea, he criticized the revolving door of firings and shakeups surrounding former President Donald Trump’s circle, arguing that repeated dismissals say more about the person making the picks than the people being pushed out. The hosts questioned whether some cabinet officials and high-profile appointees had the background, discipline or judgment needed for serious public service.



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America is Paying the Price

That criticism extended to law enforcement and national security appointments. Hughley raised concerns about figures placed in powerful positions despite limited direct experience, arguing that America is paying the price when media personalities and political loyalists move into jobs that demand expertise. The point was not just about personalities, but about consequences. For communities already skeptical of institutions that too often fail them, the conversation connected with a deeper fear: when leadership becomes performance instead of service, regular people carry the burden.

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America’s Standing in the World

Hughley argued that global frustration with Trump has damaged the country’s reputation, saying resentment is no longer limited to political opponents at home. He pointed to strained relations with allies and growing international backlash as signs that poor leadership can isolate the nation and weaken trust. For an audience that understands how politics shapes jobs, safety, travel and everyday dignity, the segment offered more than talk radio heat. It was a reminder that what happens in Washington and abroad always finds its way back to the block.



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What's Trending: A Nation Strained by Bad Decisions and Leadership was originally published on blackamericaweb.com