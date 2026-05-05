Movies Dropping In May You Might Actually Want To See In Theaters

Source: Courtesy / Amazon MGM Studios

After years of studios treating the theatrical experience as an afterthought, Hollywood has clearly gotten the memo, as this month’s lineup is stacked with sequels, debuts, concert events, and originals that are genuinely worth putting on actual clothes and leaving the house for. Check out the movies dropping in theaters this month that you should see.

The big-screen energy is fully restored and if you have been waiting for a reason to go back to the theater, consider this your official push.

Let us start with the obvious. NBC News reports that The Devil Wears Prada 2 opened with a reported domestic haul of $77 million in its first weekend alone. This means the people have already spoken loudly about how much they wanted this film to exist. The sequel to the beloved 2006 original is already one of the biggest theatrical events of the year and it is only the beginning of May. If you have not seen it yet, the conversation is happening without you right now.

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But the real heat is spread across the entire month, and there is something for everybody, whether you are into action, horror, music, animated storytelling, or the kind of film that makes you think long after the credits roll. AMC confirmed that the strong box office momentum is expected to continue over the next few weeks as Billie Eilish: Hit Me Hard and Soft – The Tour (Live in 3D), Mortal Kombat II and Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu all arrive in theaters in May.

The Billie Eilish concert film is worth discussing at length because it is not your average live-show recording. The film was co-directed by Eilish herself and James Cameron, the man behind Titanic and Avatar. It includes behind-the-scenes footage beyond just the concert itself. When the director of two of the highest-grossing films in history decides to partner with one of the most dominant artists of her generation on a 3D theatrical experience, you show up.

Then there is The Mandalorian and Grogu closing out the month on Memorial Day weekend, which Screen Rant notes is the first Star Wars movie to hit theaters since The Rise of Skywalker in 2019. That alone makes it a cultural moment. And for those who want something more unexpected, I Love Boosters is directed by Boots Riley — who upended Hollywood conventions with Sorry to Bother You — and stars Keke Palmer, Taylour Paige, Naomi Ackie and LaKeith Stanfield.

May is truly that month where every kind of moviegoer can find something to argue about at brunch the next morning. Here is your full guide for movies coming out in May and when.