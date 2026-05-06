Keke Palmer’s Hairstylist Breaks Down The Fiery Red Pixie Met Gala Hair Look That Had Everyone Talking

Storytelling and the 'Fashion Is Art' theme shaped the artistic, sculptural bixie cut and vibrant red color.

Precision in cut, texture, and product is key for maintaining short, camera-ready hairstyles.

Short, bold hairstyles with rich colors are having a major moment.

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

The 2026 Met Gala was only one night, but the glam prep behind it is a whole production. And while most of us were still sharing pictures, gagging over looks, and debating our favorites in the group chat, celebrity hairstylist Ashanti Lation had already wrapped one of the most talked about beauty moments of the night: Keke Palmer’s fiery red Met Gala hair.

Attending her fifth Met Gala, Ashanti is no stranger to creating A-list beauty moments. Over the years, she has helped celebrities deliver unforgettable looks for some of fashion’s biggest nights. But this year’s 2026 Met Gala theme, “Fashion Is Art,” gave her and Keke room to push things even further.

The actress stepped onto the carpet in a dramatic flipped red bixie cut, bold red makeup, and a sculptural gown. Keke’s look had social media talking immediately.

Love Magic 95.9? Get more! Join the Magic 95.9 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Just hours after she and Keke worked the carpet, we caught up with Ashanti for an exclusive interview. We chatted about the inspiration behind Keke’s look, the products she used, and why short hair is having a major moment right now.

Keke Palmer’s Head-Turning Met Gala Style Started With Storytelling

For Ashanti, creating a Met Gala look is about more than hair. It starts with building a full mood and visual story.

“Keke and I always begin with storytelling,” she shared. “We talked about the mood she wanted to embody on the carpet and landed on something powerful, artistic, and a little unexpected.”

That vision led them to the now-viral bixie cut.

Source: Kevin Mazur/MG26 / Getty

“The bixie gave us that perfect balance between structure and softness,” Ashanti explained. “Once we introduced that deep red tone, it elevated everything and made the look feel bold, luxurious, and unforgettable.”

The “Fashion Is Art” Theme Shaped Every Detail Of Keke Palmer’s Hair Look

This year’s Met Gala theme gave Ashanti space to think about hair differently.

“That theme allowed me to treat the hair like a sculptural piece,” she said. “Every angle of the bixie was intentional.”

According to Ashanti, the cut, movement, and color all worked together to create dimension and drama.

“The deep red acted almost like a statement pigment, bringing dimension and drama while still complementing the entire look.”

The inspiration itself came from multiple places. Ashanti shared that the final style pulled from iconic short hair moments, editorial cuts, and vintage references, all reworked through a more modern lens.

“There were definitely visual references in the mix, but I always approach it as translation, not replication,” she said. “It was about creating something that felt familiar yet completely new on Keke.”

Ashanti Says Keeping A Short Cut Camera-Ready – Like She Did For Keke At The Met Gala – Takes Precision

Short hair may look effortless, but Ashanti says creating a flawless pixie or bixie moment takes serious detail work.

“With short hair, the cut has to be impeccable,” she explained. “I tailored the shape specifically to her bone structure so it framed her face beautifully from every angle.”

She also focused on balancing softness and structure so the look would still feel glamorous under the harsh Met Gala lights and endless cameras.

“We kept softness around the edges so it still felt feminine and approachable, while maintaining enough structure to hold under lights and cameras.”

Ashanti used Creme of Nature Perfect Edges Edge Control to define texture without weighing the hair down, then locked everything in place with flexible hold products so the style could still move naturally throughout the night.

“Shine was a major focus because it enhances dimension on camera,” she explained. “Having a product that provides hold, flexibility, and gloss was essential.”

Ashanti Says Short Hair Is Having A Major Moment

Source: Matt Winkelmeyer/MG26 / Getty

If the Met Gala looks proved anything this year, it is that bold short cuts are back. In addition to Keke, we also caught A’ja Wilson and Janelle Monae at the event wearing cropped hair.

Ashanti told us she noticed a major return to “shape-driven” hairstyles throughout the event, especially sculpted pixies and bixies with personality.

“Bold color is having a major moment,” she said, pointing specifically to rich reds, coppers, and dimensional tones. “Texture is also being celebrated in a more intentional way, whether sleek or voluminous.”

And for anyone nervous about experimenting with short hair, Ashanti says confidence matters just as much as technique.

“Short hair is all about intention,” she explained. “Start with a customized cut that suits your face and lifestyle.”

She also stressed the importance of maintenance, hydration, and lightweight styling products that help define shape without making the hair stiff.

For Keke’s final Met Gala look, Ashanti used Creme of Nature Style & Shine Foaming Mousse to help create definition and movement.

“Most importantly, own the look,” she added. “Short hair is a statement, and confidence is what makes it truly work.”

Keke Palmer’s Hairstylist Breaks Down The Fiery Red Pixie Met Gala Hair Look That Had Everyone Talking was originally published on hellobeautiful.com