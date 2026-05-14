Listen Live
Close
Celebrity News

Pam Grier Says She Inspired Black Marvel Characters

Pam Grier Says Stan Lee Saw Her As A Muse For Marvel Characters

In a recent chat, Pam Grier says that she was Stan Lee's muse for Black Marvel characters Misty Knight and Amanda Waller.

Published on May 14, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Mark Guiducci - Arrivals

Pam Grier is considered one of the most iconic beauties of her time, and in a new interview, she dropped a tidbit that makes all the sense in the world. As a guest on the Wiser Than Me with Julia Louis-Dreyfus podcast, Pam Grier says she inspired Stan Lee and the Marvel Comics creative teams to create the characters, Misty Knight and Amanda Weller.

Complex reports that Pam Grier was a guest on Louis-Dreyfus’ program, where she discussed her inspirational career and the impact she continues to have on culture. Naturally, the talk ranged from Grier’s early days and her stint as a box-office draw in the Blaxploitation genre, before shifting to the Marvel portion of the interview.

“Stan Lee, who wrote about Misty Knight and Amanda Waller, he based his characters on me,” Grier claimed.

Misty Knight, who first appeared in the Marvel pages in 1975, was actually created by writer Jenny Blake Isabella and artist Arvell Jones. It appears that Grier may have misspoke, but she wasn’t off base in saying that she has inspired some of the superheroines of comic lore.

In the Netflix MCU television shows Luke Cage, The Defenders, and Iron Fist, Knight was played by Simone Missick.

Monica Rambeau, also known as Photon, was inspired by Grier, according to the character’s creators, writer Roger Stern and artist John Romita Jr.

In the case of Amanda Waller, that character was created by John Ostrander, Len Wein, and John Byrne for DC Comics, and Grier played the live-action version of the menacing character in Smallville.

Stan Lee did co-create King T’Challa, aka the Black Panther, with Jack Kirby, and he also co-created Sam “The Falcon” Wilson with Gene Colan, among others.

Check out the Wiser Than Me with Julia Louis-Dreyfus podcast with Pam Grier below.

Photo: Getty

Pam Grier Says Stan Lee Saw Her As A Muse For Marvel Characters was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Magic 95.9
Trending
29 Items
Local  |  Editor Staff

What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories Of 2026

9 Items
Local  |  Editor Staff

Cheapest Nonstop Beach Flights You Can Take From Baltimore Right Now

Local  |  Editor Staff

BGE Customers Could See Relief On Gas Bills After Federal Settlement

21 Items
News  |  Editor Staff

The Biggest News Stories Of 2026

3:10
Technology  |  Nia Noelle

Keeping Our Households Safe: Exposing High-Tech AI Scams

One Voyage 2026 Sidebar

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close