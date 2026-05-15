B-Side Bangers: Raphael Saadiq

Paul Natkin

Most recording artists can sing quite well — at least we hope so! — and a few are even extra talented when it comes to songwriting, producing and helping to craft classics for their fellow hitmakers. However, there is a special category reserved for the immensely gifted skill that we’ve been blessed with when it comes to multi-hyphenate musician Raphael Saadiq.

Whether he’s fronting groups like Tony! Toni! Toné! and Lucy Pearl, or simply going at it solo dolo, there is no denying his musical genius from all levels — there’s simply nothing he can’t do when it comes to the recording booth.

For all that he’s given us over the years, it’s only fitting that we wish him the happiest of birthdays as he makes his milestone 60th lap around the sun today (May 14).

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For over three decades and counting, Raphael Saadiq has made R&B fans more than satisfied with his unique vocal range and penchant for producing some of the most serenading soul music. His songwriting has garnered him three GRAMMY Awards, most recently on the last two Beyoncé albums with “Cuff It” off RENAISSANCE and work on her “Album Of The Year”-winning LP, COWBOY CARTER. In all actuality, some of his best work tends to come forth when he’s pouring into others. Still, that’s not to say he doesn’t have hits of his own.

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Hits galore, if we do say so ourselves!

Focusing on his solo career, we spent his b’day going through some of the rarities of his catalog and enjoyed coming up with a handful of gems to share. Don’t be surprised to see more featured tracks than solo, as we’ve stated above he tends to work really well with others. We’re just praying he continues to release new music as he enters the golden years of his life.

Keep scrolling for a deep cut dive into the amazing “B-Side Bangers” of Raphael Saadiq. Happy birthday, king!

“Midnight” (with A Tribe Called Quest) [1993]

Album: Midnight Marauders (by A Tribe Called Quest)