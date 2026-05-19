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Michael Jackson – Spotify’s Biggest Artist In The World This Week

Michael Jackson Becomes Spotify's Top Global Artist 17 Years After His Death

Published on May 19, 2026

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Michael Jackson Becomes Spotify’s Top Global Artist 17 Years After His Death Michael Jackson is proving once again why he’s still considered one of the greatest entertainers of all time.
Nearly 17 years after his passing, the King of Pop became Spotify’s top global artist for the week of May 8 through May 14. And honestly, that’s not just impressive… that’s legendary.
A lot of the renewed attention is coming from the success of the new Michael Jackson biopic, which has younger fans discovering his music while longtime fans revisit the classics. “Billie Jean” reportedly climbed back to the number one spot globally more than four decades after its original release.
That kind of staying power is almost impossible to duplicate. Most artists hope for a moment. Michael Jackson created music that continues to connect across generations.
The bigger conversation now is this… what artists from today will still dominate conversations, streaming platforms, and culture 40 years from now? Source: YAHOO

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