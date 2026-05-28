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It’s Coming Back! Cursive Writing Returns To BCPS

BCPS bringing back cursive for second and third graders

Published on May 28, 2026

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Baltimore Schools Bring Back Cursive Writing

Cursive writing is making a return to Baltimore County Public Schools for second and third graders starting next school year. The decision follows a pilot program that showed strong results in student writing development and literacy support.

School leaders say cursive helps with fine motor skills, reading fluency, and understanding historical or handwritten documents that students may still encounter in real life. It’s also seen as a tool that strengthens confidence in early writing.

While many schools across the country have reduced emphasis on cursive over the years, Baltimore is now reversing that trend and bringing it back into regular instruction.

Source: WBAL

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