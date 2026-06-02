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Celebs Attend Inaugural NOODLE Thinkers Convention

757 Blessings: Chance The Rapper, Terrence J, Daymond John & More Draw Thousands To Inaugural NOODLE Thinkers Convention

Published on June 2, 2026

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The inaugural NOODLE | The Thinkers Convention debuted in Newport News, Virginia’s emerging Yard District, officially 757-blessing over 4,000 attendees with conversations, performances, and networking opportunities centered on entrepreneurship, innovation, wellness, and education.

Source: Kersey Caldwell/ @kdshotthat

Led by Newport News Mayor Phillip D. Jones and founded by Antonio Dowe, the event featured appearances from Chance the Rapper, Jermaine Dupri, Daymond John, Aloe Blacc, Terrence J, CeeLo Green, and a host of leaders spanning technology, science, business, entertainment, and culture.

NOODLE Convention
Source: Kersey Caldwell / @kdshotthat
NOODLE Convention
Source: Kersey Caldwell / @kdshotthat
NOODLE Convention
Source: Kersey Caldwell / @kdshotthat

The convention’s marquee conversation featured Jones, John, and Chance the Rapper in a discussion curated by Terrence J, while additional programming included Rhett & Link, former NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, The D.O.C., Styles P, Fam-Lay, Maejor, and Grammy-winning songwriter James Fauntleroy.

While celebrity appearances helped draw attention, organizers say NOODLE was intentionally designed as something different from a traditional music festival.

“NOODLE was a first-of-its-kind event for Newport News,” Dowe said in an official statement. “There are many music festivals in this area, but not many that are programming-forward and music secondary.”

“We brought in speakers from all over the country to be a part of NOODLE. From science and technology, to health, wellness, entrepreneurship, and creativity, we had every avenue covered.”

That focus on education, access, and innovation was central to the convention’s mission, creating opportunities for students, entrepreneurs, executives, creatives, and community leaders to engage directly with one another and exchange ideas.

NOODLE Convention
Source: Kersey Caldwell / @kdshotthat

In addition to the educational aspect of the weekend, there was also an abundance of entertainment.

NOODLE Convention
Source: Kersey Caldwell / @kdshotthat

A press release reports that Aloe Blacc kicked off the weekend with the RNB Block Party before CeeLo Green energized attendees. Jermaine Dupri later transformed the Yard District into a celebration of Southern culture with a crowd-pleasing DJ set, and Chance The Rapper hit the stage.

NOODLE Convention
Source: Kersey Caldwell / @kdshotthat
NOODLE Fest
Source: Kersey Caldwell / @kdshotthat

Organizers noted that they initially offered tickets starting at $125 before partnering with entrepreneur and Shark Tank star Daymond John to make admission free. According to event officials, all 8,000 complimentary tickets were claimed within nine hours.

NOODLE Convention
Source: Kersey Caldwell / @kdshotthat

The city partnered with the Port Warwick Foundation and Global Music Touring Productions to bring the event to life, viewing the convention as both a cultural destination and an economic driver for the city.

Following a weekend that blended thought leadership, entertainment, and community engagement, organizers say plans are already underway for NOODLE’s return to Newport News next year.

What do YOU think about the inaugural NOODLE Thinkers Convention?

NOODLE Convention
Kersey Caldwell
NOODLE Convention
Kersey Caldwell
NOODLE Convention
Kersey Caldwell
NOODLE Convention
Kersey Caldwell
NOODLE Convention
Kersey Caldwell
NOODLE Convention
Kersey Caldwell
NOODLE Convention
Kersey Caldwell
NOODLE Convention
Kersey Caldwell
NOODLE Convention
Kersey Caldwell
NOODLE Convention
Kersey Caldwell
NOODLE Convention
Kersey Caldwell
NOODLE Convention
Kersey Caldwell
NOODLE Convention
Kersey Caldwell
NOODLE Convention
Kersey Caldwell
NOODLE Convention
Kersey Caldwell
NOODLE Convention
Kersey Caldwell
NOODLE Convention
Kersey Caldwell
NOODLE Convention
Kersey Caldwell
NOODLE Convention
Kersey Caldwell
NOODLE Convention
Kersey Caldwell
NOODLE Convention
Kersey Caldwell
NOODLE Convention
Kersey Caldwell
NOODLE Fest
Kersey Caldwell
NOODLE Fest
Kersey Caldwell

757 Blessings: Chance The Rapper, Terrence J, Daymond John & More Draw Thousands To Inaugural NOODLE Thinkers Convention was originally published on bossip.com

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