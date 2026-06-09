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2Pac Has A New Project Dropping in 2027 – And It’s Not Music

2Pac to Appear Alongside Snoop Dogg in Upcoming ‘Stranger Than Heaven’ Video Game:

Published on June 9, 2026

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2Pac to Appear Alongside Snoop Dogg in Upcoming ‘Stranger Than Heaven’ Video Game: ‘His Spirit Still Lives on’

Nearly three decades after his death, Tupac Shakur continues to influence music, culture, and now gaming.
Snoop Dogg announced that Tupac’s likeness will appear as a playable character in the upcoming video game “Stranger Than Heaven,” scheduled for release in 2027. According to Snoop, the project was developed in partnership with Tupac’s estate, ensuring the legendary rapper is represented respectfully.
Developers say no artificial intelligence was used to create the character. Instead, they relied on archival photos and footage to recreate his appearance.
For many fans, this isn’t just another celebrity cameo. It’s another example of Tupac’s impact continuing to transcend generations. Whether you’re old enough to remember buying his albums or young enough to discover him through streaming, the fact remains the same: Pac’s influence still reaches new audiences.

Source: Billboard

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