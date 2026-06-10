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Diddy’s Behind Bars, But The Allegations Are Still Coming. New Lawsuit Surfaces

New lawsuit accuses Sean 'Diddy' Combs of sexually assaulting a child actor

Published on June 10, 2026

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New lawsuit accuses Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs of sexually assaulting a child actor

Diddy is facing another legal challenge. Even though he’s already behind bars serving time.

A new lawsuit filed in California accuses him of sexually assaulting a former unidentified child actor during a networking event in 2007. According to the lawsuit, the actor was under the age of 18 at the time of the alleged incident.

The lawsuit adds to the growing list of civil claims filed against Combs over the past several years. Diddy’s representatives have strongly denied the allegations, calling the lawsuit false and insisting the claims will not hold up in court.

While Diddy continues to appeal his criminal conviction and fight multiple civil cases, the steady stream of allegations continues to keep his name in the headlines.

As always, allegations remain allegations until proven in court. We’ll see what happens here.

SOURCE: ABC

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