Source: Los Angeles Times / Getty Top 10 Black Country Songs That Changed The Genre Country music has always had Black roots, and over the last few years, more Black artists have been reclaiming space inside the genre while creating some of the biggest crossover moments in music. From viral hits to emotional storytelling records and genre-bending anthems, these songs helped introduce a new generation to Black country music while proving the genre has always been bigger than people tried to make it seem. Here are 10 Black country songs that helped change the conversation around country music. RELATED: The Beyoncé Effect: The Grammys Switching Up Country Album Categories Leads To Major Side-Eye RELATED: 10 Country African American Artists You Should Know

1. “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” – Shaboozey Shaboozey absolutely dominated music conversations with “A Bar Song (Tipsy).” Mixing country energy with a party anthem feel, the record became one of the biggest crossover hits of the decade. RELATED: Shaboozey Giving Megan Moroney The Mean Side Eye For Crediting The Carter Family For Creating Country Music Sparks Plenty of Reactions

2. “Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus Few songs changed music culture faster than “Old Town Road.” Lil Nas X blended country aesthetics with hip-hop and created a viral movement that broke records and sparked debates about what country music really is. RELATED STORY: 6 Celebs Who Wore Black Designers At The 2023 Met Gala

3. “Texas Hold ’Em” – Beyoncé When Beyoncé entered her Cowboy Carter era, the entire music world stopped to pay attention. “Texas Hold ’Em” became a major cultural moment while introducing country sounds to millions of listeners.

4. “16 Carriages” – Beyoncé “16 Carriages” showed a more emotional and reflective side of Beyoncé’s country-inspired sound. The storytelling and production made it one of the standout tracks from Cowboy Carter. RELATED STORY: Crowned In Curls: Beyoncé’s Best ‘Cowboy Carter’ Hair Moments

5. “Blackbiird” – Beyoncé ft. Tanner Adell, Brittney Spencer, Tiera Kennedy & Reyna Roberts This collaboration became an important moment for Black women in country music. Beyoncé used the song to spotlight multiple rising Black country artists all at once.

6. “The Git Up” – Blanco Brown Blanco Brown brought country dance culture back into mainstream conversations with “The Git Up.” The song exploded online thanks to dance challenges and Southern party energy.

7. “Buckle Bunny” – Tanner Adell Tanner Adell has quickly become one of the breakout faces of modern Black country music. Her mix of country storytelling, confidence, and modern production continues pushing the genre into new spaces. RELATED STORY: Tanner Adell Dishes On Her Favorite Beauty Products, 613 Wigs And Being A ‘Big Baker’

8. “Down By the Riverside” – Willie Jones Willie Jones brought country, soul, and Southern swagger together on “Down By the Riverside.” The song helped introduce more listeners to his unique sound while showing how Black artists continue blending country music with modern energy and storytelling.

9. “What You Got (Live)” – Quail Quail’s “What You Got (Live)” became a viral favorite thanks to its raw vocals, Southern soul influence, and live performance energy. The record blends country, blues, and gospel elements together in a way that feels authentic while highlighting the versatility Black artists continue bringing into the country music space.