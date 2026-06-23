Big Tigger Arrested On Battery & Cruelty To Children Charges, Host Shares Cryptic Social Media Meme —'Life Is A Cruel Teacher'

Wife sought medical treatment after alleged incident where Tigger tackled her and caused head injury

Tigger initially denied allegations, but arrest warrants provide details on the incident and wife's fear of him

Couple's 13-year-old son was present during the altercation in their home

Big Tigger was arrested Saturday, June 20, amid domestic violence allegations involving his wife, with authorities reportedly citing Ring camera footage that allegedly showed him shoving her.



Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

The radio personality was arrested for battery and third-degree cruelty to children on Saturday, per reports from TMZ. The outlet states that police records show the former Rap City host was booked into the Fulton County Jail Saturday morning, but bonded out later in the day.

Big Tigger, whose legal name is Darian Morgan, was released from jail after posting surety bonds totaling $10,000. His arrest comes following reports that Morgan’s wife, Alicia Brown, was involved in an alleged incident in May that prompted authorities to open a domestic dispute investigation.

According to dispatch records, Brown sought medical treatment for her injuries before police were contacted. She was later transported to a hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

At the time, it wasn’t clear if her injuries came from Morgan, but arrest warrants obtained by 11 Alive this week provide more insight into the incident.

Officers allegedly met with Brown at the Sandy Springs Police Headquarters on the morning of June 9. At the time, she gave a written statement about an incident that occurred on the night of May 9, where she said she and the radio host got into an argument in their bedroom about text messages between Big Tigger and a woman he worked with.

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It was then that Brown told officers that the text message exchange happened at least two weeks prior to the argument, and during the argument, Morgan called his wife “psycho,” 11 Alive reports. When she asked her husband about the texts, he told her the messages were old and that he had deleted others.

According to the warrant, Brown said that’s when Morgan tackled her to the floor and took his phone from her, causing her to receive a small bruise on her hip.

Brown then got up, went into an in-home office that they share, and told Big Tigger, “I will show you psycho.”

She went on to tell police that she unplugged a computer because she helped purchase the equipment for the two of them, but while she was doing so, she claims Big Tigger approached her from behind, grabbed her arms, and demanded that she stop. Brown responded by telling him at least three times to “Leave me alone and take your hands off me.”

The altercation was captured on a Ring camera inside the office, according to authorities, who state the radio host “shoved” Brown, which led her to fall headfirst into a door, causing a deep laceration over her left eye.

According to the warrants per 11 Alive, the couple’s 13-year-old son was inside the home and could hear everything that transpired.

Big Tigger took his wife to an urgent care in DeKalb County to be treated for the head wound that night, and due to the severity of her injuries, medical personnel contacted police in Dunwoody. When asked what caused the laceration, Brown would not speak.

Later, at police headquarters, authorities asked Brown why she did not cooperate on the night of May 9, and she stated that she was “afraid” of what her husband might have done to her. Plus, since he is a well-known person, she thought nobody would believe her.

Big Tigger Shares Cryptic Post On Social Media

Before news of Tigger’s arrest was made public, the host shared a cryptic meme on social media that stated:

“Life is a cruel teacher…she loves to give you the test first, and the lesson later…”

Big Tigger Denied The Accusations, Radio Host’s Wife Said She Never Accused Him Of Domestic Violence

As BOSSIP previously reported, prior to this information being released, Big Tigger categorically denied his wife’s claims.

“I want to say categorically that these allegations and accusations that have been circulating are false,” he began. “Additionally, it’s important to clarify that Francesca and I have never been anything more than friends and respected colleagues. I’d like to apologize to her for the impact of these last few days.” His statement continued, “Out of respect for everyone involved, I ask for grace, privacy, and restraint as my family navigates this difficult moment. For more than 30 years, I’ve had the privilege of serving my community through music, entertainment, and connection, and I remain grateful for the trust so many of you have placed in me throughout that journey. I intend to continue living and leading in a manner worthy of that trust.”

Tigger’s wife also released a statement alleging that she never outright accused Tigger of domestic violence.

On the same day as her husband’s statement, Alicia released a new statement through media personality Loren LoRosa, denying that she accused Morgan of abuse.

“I want to be clear: I have never called my husband an abuser,” she said. “Social media has drawn its own conclusions from information that was shared, but those conclusions are not statements I have made.”

Brown went on to address the public scrutiny surrounding the situation, insisting that “the facts will speak for themselves in due time.”

Big Tigger Arrested On Battery & Cruelty To Children Charges, Host Shares Cryptic Social Media Meme —'Life Is A Cruel Teacher' was originally published on bossip.com