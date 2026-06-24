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Baltimore Summer Restaurant Week Returns

Published on June 24, 2026

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Baltimore diners will have a chance to sample a variety of local flavors as Summer Restaurant Week returns from July 24 through Aug. 2, featuring special menus and dining deals at restaurants across the city.

The Downtown Partnership of Baltimore announced Wednesday that more than 70 restaurants are expected to participate in the 10-day event, offering specially curated prix fixe menus for brunch, lunch, and dinner. The participating eateries will highlight a broad selection of cuisines, including Chesapeake-inspired seafood, contemporary Italian dishes, Afro-Caribbean fusion, and plant-based fare.

Organizers say the event will feature a mix of established local favorites and newer restaurants that continue to contribute to Baltimore’s growing culinary scene. Presented by the Downtown Partnership of Baltimore in partnership with Visit Baltimore, Restaurant Week has become one of the city’s premier food-focused events, drawing residents and visitors alike.

During the promotion, diners can take advantage of:

  • Special prix fixe menus for brunch, lunch, and dinner
  • Limited-time dishes and seasonal offerings created specifically for Restaurant Week
  • Indoor and outdoor dining options, along with takeout at select locations

Reservations are recommended and can be made online or directly through participating restaurants.

Baltimore Summer Restaurant Week Returns was originally published on 92q.com

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