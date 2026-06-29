Nia Long Recalls Unknowingly Dismissing Prince When He Tried To Talk To Her.

THE BUZZ!



‘Why Didn’t You Tell Me’: Nia Long Admits She Rejected a Mystery Man—Then Realized She’d Turned Away a Music Legend



Nia Long Says Years Ago Prince Actually Tried To Talk To Her….and she waved him off because she had no idea who he was.

She said once they got outside to the car and her girlfriend chose at that time to tell her, hey you know that was Prince, right?



She eventually met him again years later, and mentioned that they had met before. but it sounds like Prince was in full prince mode at the time. According to her he responded with, lovely and proceeded to compliment and talk about her hairstyle at the time. Who knows, maybe he wanted to talk hair on that first meeting too. but I guess we’ll never know.



A missed opportunity, but definitely a great and funny story to have in your memory bank.



SOURCE: Atlanta Black Star