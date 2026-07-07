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10 Black Celebrity Cousins You Might Not Have Know....

10 Black Celebrity Cousins You Might Not Have Known Were Related

Hollywood is full of famous families, but not every celebrity connection is obvious. While everyone knows about siblings like Beyoncé and Solange or the Wayans family, there are plenty of cousins

Published on July 7, 2026

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  • Surprising family connections between stars like Snoop Dogg, Brandy, Whitney Houston, and Dionne Warwick.
  • Cousins in different fields, from R&B to rap to acting, show talent can run in families.
  • Celebrities proudly embrace their family ties, supporting each other's success across generations.
Two portraits: a woman with long braided hair wearing a black suit, and a man with dreadlocks speaking into a microphone.
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Hollywood is full of famous families, but not every celebrity connection is obvious. While everyone knows about siblings like Beyoncé and Solange or the Wayans family, there are plenty of cousins who have quietly made names for themselves in music, sports, television, and film.

Here are 10 Black celebrity cousins that might surprise you.

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1. Snoop Dogg & Brandy

Before becoming hip-hop royalty and an R&B icon, these two California stars were simply family. Snoop Dogg and Brandy are first cousins, which also makes rapper Ray J part of the same talented family tree. It’s no surprise music runs in their blood.

2. Whitney Houston & Dionne Warwick

One of music’s greatest voices comes from one of entertainment’s most legendary families. Whitney Houston and Dionne Warwick were first cousins, and both helped shape generations of R&B and pop music. The family’s musical legacy also includes renowned opera singer Leontyne Price, who was related through the extended family.

3. Monica & Ludacris

Grammy-winning singer Monica and rapper-actor Ludacris are cousins who both grew up in the Atlanta area. While they took different musical paths, each became one of the defining artists of the late 1990s and early 2000s.

4. Fantasia & K-Ci & JoJo

American Idol winner Fantasia shares family ties with legendary R&B brothers K-Ci and JoJo Hailey of Jodeci. Strong vocals clearly run throughout the family, with each finding success in different eras of R&B.

5. Stacey Dash & Damon Dash

Actress Stacey Dash and music executive Damon Dash are first cousins. While Stacey became a household name through films like Clueless, Damon helped launch Roc-A-Fella Records and played a major role in hip-hop history.

6. Ice Cube & Del the Funky Homosapien

Long before becoming an acclaimed actor and producer, Ice Cube helped introduce fans to his cousin Del the Funky Homosapien. Del would go on to become one of hip-hop’s most respected independent artists and later gained worldwide recognition as the voice behind the virtual rapper Del in Gorillaz’ hit “Clint Eastwood.”

7. Gabrielle Union & Saweetie

Actress Gabrielle Union and rapper Saweetie are cousins, and the two have proudly embraced their family connection over the years. Whether supporting each other on social media or attending events together, they’re proof that talent runs in the family.

8. Lenny Kravitz & Al Roker

Rock legend Lenny Kravitz and longtime television personality Al Roker are cousins through their mothers. While their careers couldn’t be more different, both have become icons in their respective industries.

9. Yara Shahidi & Nas

Award-winning actress Yara Shahidi and rap legend Nas are cousins through their extended family. Shahidi has spoken proudly about their relationship and the inspiration she’s drawn from her famous cousin’s career.

10. Shaquille O’Neal & Bill Bellamy

NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal and comedian Bill Bellamy are cousins. Between championships, blockbuster films, comedy specials, television hosting, and business ventures, this family has certainly made its mark on entertainment.

Sometimes talent really does run in the family. From chart-topping musicians and legendary athletes to award-winning actors and comedians, these celebrity cousins prove that greatness can span generations and sometimes branches of the same family tree.

Which celebrity family connection surprised you the most? Let us know in the comments!

10 Black Celebrity Cousins You Might Not Have Known Were Related was originally published on hot1009.com

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