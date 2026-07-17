How social media can impact an ongoing lawsuit

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What is the impact of social media on an ongoing lawsuit? It could be used as evidence; it doesn’t guarantee privacy even if the messages were private, and could be used against you in court. Even older posts from before the accident can be pulled to use as evidence.

Social media has become an important part of everyone’s lives, and no one thinks twice before sharing every aspect of their day, including whether they were ever in a traffic accident.

However, you need to be careful before sharing photos, videos, comments, or private messages related to an ongoing lawsuit, as they could be used as evidence in court. It could even influence how a legal claim is evaluated, adversely affecting the outcome of your lawsuit.

This is why lawyers always recommend that you avoid sharing anything related to an ongoing lawsuit online, even including private messages between you and a friend.

Posts May Be Used As Social Media Evidence

Social media content can potentially become evidence if it is relevant to the issues in a lawsuit.

The following may be reviewed to help establish what happened or challenge a person’s account of events:

Photographs

Videos

Captions

Comments

Location information

Messages

For example, a post describing physical activities or travel could be examined in a case involving claims of injury, although context is important and a single post may not provide a complete picture.

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Online content can sometimes reveal information that parties did not expect to become part of a legal dispute.

Privacy Settings Do Not Guarantee Privacy

Many people assume that private social media accounts are completely protected from legal scrutiny.

However, privacy settings do not necessarily prevent relevant content from becoming part of a lawsuit. Information may be shared by other users, captured in screenshots, obtained through legal procedures, or otherwise become available to opposing parties.

A private account should not be treated as a completely confidential space during ongoing litigation.

Old Posts May Also Matter

Social media activity created before a lawsuit began may sometimes become relevant.

Older posts, photographs, or comments can potentially provide context about a person’s background, activities, statements, or the events involved in a legal dispute. Deleting older content after a lawsuit begins may also create legal complications, particularly if the material may be relevant to the case.

The best approach is generally to preserve potentially relevant information and discuss questions about social media with an attorney. There are legal implications of social media in an ongoing lawsuit. Serve Index Pennsylvania explains how an out-of-state subpoena works in Pennsylvania.

Protect Your Court Case from Social Media Evidence

If you are involved in an ongoing lawsuit, it’s important to keep an eye on your social media posts and avoid speaking about the lawsuit with everyone, including friends. You never know when it might come back to bite you in the behind.

It’s only a temporary situation, as once your claim has gone through, you are free to do what you want and speak to whom you wish.

Please check out related articles on our website to stay informed.