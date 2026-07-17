JT Wants To Be The "Black Britney Spears" & She's Dreaming Bigger Than Rap

Source: CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / Getty

JT is entering her next chapter with one thing on her mind: becoming a full-blown superstar. The former City Girl has proclaimed that she wants to become the “Black Britney Spears” and a “ghetto [Lady] Gaga as she dreams of a career beyond rap.

In a new interview with NYLON, the Miami native opened up about her upcoming debut studio album, Club Cheetah, and expressed that she is no longer interested in staying inside anyone else’s creative box.

“I’m so many things, and it’s so hard to describe my album,” JT told the magazine. “It’s not a certain genre. It’s whatever the f*ck I want it to be.”

That freedom extends beyond the music. JT says she wants her fashion, performances, and visuals to evolve into something much bigger than a traditional rap career.

“I feel like the songs are matching the clothes. I need to perform my songs. I want to feel like the Black Britney Spears. I want to feel like a ghetto Gaga, b***h,” she said.

JT added to NYLON that she’s not talking about abandoning rap. Instead, she is building toward the kind of larger-than-life pop spectacle that artists like Britney Spears and Lady Gaga became known for through memorable visuals, choreography, fashion, and stage performances.

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Although her latest single, “Girls Gone Wild,” introduced fans to a more dance-driven sound, JT admitted the record did not immediately connect with everyone.

“It didn’t gravitate to my core audience, but who gives a f*ck? People are starting to love me overall, and that is the most beautiful feeling about this era,” she said. “I’m seeing the fruits of my labor. I see the fashion, the music, and the beauty all in one house.”

JT also revealed that her focus has shifted away from public feuds and toward longevity.

“Shout out to all the female rappers, but I’m so tired of fighting in that space,” she explained. “My main focus right now is building my audience, my stage presence, my catalog, my magazine covers, and my campaigns.”

She summed up her mindset with one line that perfectly captures her confidence.

“I won’t say this is my year. I would say this is my career.”

Outside of music, JT could not stop smiling when talking about her longtime boyfriend, Lil Uzi Vert. The couple has been together for six years, and she shared that their relationship remains one of her greatest blessings.

“We are so similar in every way. I just love him so much,” JT said. Even with demanding schedules, she added, “We know how to motherf*cking maximize our lives, OK?”

With Club Cheetah on the way, JT is betting on herself more than ever. If her vision comes together the way she imagines, fans may be watching the birth of rap’s next crossover pop icon.

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JT Wants To Be The "Black Britney Spears" & She's Dreaming Bigger Than Rap was originally published on bossip.com