Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

A school bus carrying students from the Maryland School for the Blind crashed into a building in Parkville on Tuesday afternoon, leaving three people with minor injuries.

The crash happened shortly after 2 p.m. along Harford Road, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department. Photos from the scene showed the bus inside a storefront and at least two other vehicles that appeared to have been involved in the collision.

The bus driver, one child who was riding on the bus and an adult who was not on the bus were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Two additional children from the bus and eight other people at the scene were evaluated by emergency responders but did not require hospitalization.

The Maryland School for the Blind thanked first responders and medical personnel for their assistance following the crash.

Officials have not released additional details about what led to the collision. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Investigation Underway After School Bus Crashes Into Parkville Storefront was originally published on 92q.com