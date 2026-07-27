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Usher Sends Woman Offstage Following Uncomfortable Encounter

Usher Kicks Woman Off Stage, She Claps Back at Internet: 'I Looked Good ASF'

Published on July 27, 2026
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Usher Kicks Woman Off Stage, She Claps Back at Internet: ‘I Looked Good ASF’ A woman’s experience at Usher and Chris Brown’s Nashville concert has become one of the internet’s biggest debates.
Usher invited Gabrielle Cheyenne onstage while performing “Can U Handle It?” His routine became more sensual, but Cheyenne appeared uncomfortable and stopped responding. Usher noticed the change, ended the moment and sent her back into the crowd.
After viewers criticized her reaction, Cheyenne said Usher’s team upgraded her and her mother to VIP seats. She also claimed nobody explained what she would be doing onstage or which performer she would meet.
Usher deserves credit for recognizing her discomfort and stopping. But her explanation also raises a fair question: Should concert guests receive some warning before joining an intimate stage routine SOURCE: COMPLEX

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