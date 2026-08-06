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Police: 13-Year-Old Drove Stolen Car in Deadly Maryland Crash

13-year-old boy behind wheel of stolen vehicle in deadly crash: Police

Published on August 6, 2026
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13-year-old boy behind wheel of stolen vehicle in deadly crash: Police A deadly crash in Germantown involved seven children between the ages of 12 and 15, according to Montgomery County police.
Police say a 13-year-old boy was driving a stolen Kia Optima with six other juveniles inside when it collided with another vehicle near Clopper Road and Great Seneca Highway around 5:25 Tuesday morning.
The other driver, 58-year-old William Vance Payne II, was pronounced dead at the scene. Payne was a father of five and had worked as a mechanical engineer at the National Institute of Standards and Technology for nearly 30 years.
The seven juveniles were taken to hospitals with injuries of varying severity.
Police say their crash investigation could take weeks or months. Any potential charges will ultimately be determined by the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office. SOURCE: ABC

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